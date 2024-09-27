RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Returns | RELEASE

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are teaming up for the 8th Annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk while offering both live and virtual formats in 2024. The live 5K Run & Wellness Walk will take place on Sunday, November 3rd at Essex County’s South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange. The virtual format offers an extended opportunity to run or walk at a convenient location within participants’ communities from October 3rd to November 3rd.

This year, both the competitive 5K race on a USATF Certified Course and the Wellness Walk will take place along Cherry Lane and the scenic reservoir at South Mountain Recreation Complex. All proceeds from the event will support RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to protect and build healthier communities throughout New Jersey.

On race day, New Jersey Devils alumni will be joined by popular mascot NJ, along with several mascots from New Jersey-based universities and professional teams, to cheer on the participants. All registered runners and walkers receive FREE entry to Essex County’s award-winning Turtle Back Zoo on event day, with a line-up of family-friendly activities planned at the zoo post-race. Registration for the Race and Walk is FREE for children 11 and under.

For individuals and families not available to participate in the live event, the virtual format offers the option to run or walk around a neighborhood, at a local park, or even on a treadmill from October 3rd – November 3rdusing the RunGo App, where virtual runners and walkers will hear custom audio messages of support and encouragement from New Jersey Devils players and RWJBarnabas Health patients and medical staff. Virtual participants will receive FREE access to Turtle Back Zoo between November 4th and December 30th.

“We are proud of our strong, long-term partnership with the New Jersey Devils, and the RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk is a terrific systemwide event that reinforces our collective commitment to building and sustaining a healthier New Jersey,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “This event is all about Jersey pride and the importance of promoting healthy, active lifestyles and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

Exciting fundraising incentives are being offered for individuals and teams based on benchmarks of $100, $250, $500, $1000 and $2,500, highlighted by tickets to New Jersey Devils games, signed New Jersey Devils merchandise, and the opportunity to engage with the alumni, among others. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers and in multiple age categories both live and virtual.

After an abbreviated debut in 2023 due to inclement weather, Get Fit with Animals at the Turtle Back Zoo returns as an exciting enhancement to the event. Designed to promote the importance of kids keeping active, while exploring the exhilarating animal exhibits at the Turtle Back Zoo, kids have an opportunity to perform fun, physical challenges at six popular exhibits. After completing the tasks, participants turn in their passport for a medal.

“Each year, the New Jersey Devils are proud to partner with RWJBarnabas Health for the annual ‘Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk,’” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “We value our shared mission and commitment to health and wellness for our fans and communities and are excited to once again offer a live and virtual opportunity as we work together to build stronger and healthier communities throughout New Jersey.”

For more information on the event, or to register for the RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk, please visit rwjbh.org/runningwiththedevils. Children 11 and under are FREE.