Cam Squires | PROSPECT PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Squires will attend Devils training camp in hopes of earning a spot in the NHL. He got his first taste of pro hockey last year with three games played for Utica of the AHL.

NOTE 'EM: Squires set a career high with 75 points in 2024-25 with Cape Breton, which led the team and ranked 15th in the QMJHL.

QUOTE 'EM: On looking ahead to next season's Devils training camp: