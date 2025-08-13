Cam Squires | PROSPECT PROFILE

cam squires
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

NAME: Cam Squires
POSITION: F
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (122nd overall) in 2023
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 176lb

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Cape Breton
QMJHL
58
24
51
75
Utica
AHL
3
1
3
4

NEXT SEASON: Squires will attend Devils training camp in hopes of earning a spot in the NHL. He got his first taste of pro hockey last year with three games played for Utica of the AHL.

NOTE 'EM: Squires set a career high with 75 points in 2024-25 with Cape Breton, which led the team and ranked 15th in the QMJHL.

QUOTE 'EM: On looking ahead to next season's Devils training camp:

"Any training camp, you're trying to make the team. I'm not coming in just to (go to Utica). I'm going to come in, put my best foot forward, and then it's in their hands. ... Wherever they put me, you're going to get the same player. I've worked my way up and it's time for that next chapter and get ready for some pro hockey."

Devils prospect Cam Squires speaks with NJD.tv about camp, his development and the future

