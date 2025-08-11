Shane Lachance | PROSPECT PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: After making his professional debut late last season with the Comets and suiting up in just two games, Lachance is really set to begin his pro career with a first full season coming up. Lachance will be at New Jersey's training camp, vying for a spot with several others.

NOTE 'EM: In 2021, Shane's father, Scott, who is the Devils' head of U.S. Scouting, was captured on camera when his son was drafted into the NHL by Edmonton.