NAME: Shane Lachance
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Edmonton's 6th-round (186th overall) in 2021
DIMENSIONS: 6-5, 218lbs
Shane Lachance | PROSPECT PROFILE
NAME: Shane Lachance
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Boston University
NCAA
40
12
18
30
Utica Comets
AHL
2
1
1
2
NEXT SEASON: After making his professional debut late last season with the Comets and suiting up in just two games, Lachance is really set to begin his pro career with a first full season coming up. Lachance will be at New Jersey's training camp, vying for a spot with several others.
NOTE 'EM: In 2021, Shane's father, Scott, who is the Devils' head of U.S. Scouting, was captured on camera when his son was drafted into the NHL by Edmonton.
QUOTE 'EM: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald mentioned Lachance as one of the young players the club is excited to see come training camp:
"We’re excited. I think we’re a faster team. I think we’ve added the skill. The excitement of watching (Arseni) Gritsyuk or Lenni (Hameenaho), or even a Shane Lachance come into camp and make it hard on us to send them down. They’re all different. They all have NHL upside.”
