Chase Cheslock | PROSPECT PROFILE

NAME: Chase Cheslock
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 5th-round (154th overall) in 2023
DIMENSIONS: 5-10, 176lbs
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
University of St. Thomas
NCAA
38
1
13
14
NEXT SEASON: Cheslock heads into his second full season with the University of St. Thomas.
NOTE 'EM: He found out he was drafted while he was working his job at a Tech company's warehouse.
QUOTE 'EM: On the upcoming season at St. Thomas:
"We’ve got a new building, so there’s going to be some new pressure, new team, new opponents. It’s going to be a big moment for our program and our university as a whole.”
