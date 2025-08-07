Chase Cheslock | PROSPECT PROFILE

AMR50421
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NAME: Chase Cheslock
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 5th-round (154th overall) in 2023
DIMENSIONS: 5-10, 176lbs

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
University of St. Thomas
NCAA
38
1
13
14

NEXT SEASON: Cheslock heads into his second full season with the University of St. Thomas.

NOTE 'EM: He found out he was drafted while he was working his job at a Tech company's warehouse.

QUOTE 'EM: On the upcoming season at St. Thomas:

"We’ve got a new building, so there’s going to be some new pressure, new team, new opponents. It’s going to be a big moment for our program and our university as a whole.”

Chase Cheslock discusses his Development Camp experience.

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

More News

Jakub Malek | PROSPECT PROFILE

The Life of an NHL Scout | FEATURE

Cole Brown | PROSPECT PROFILE

Gustav Hillstrom | PROSPECT PROFILE

Ethan Edwards | PROSPECT PROFILE

Devils Sign Forward Bordeleau | RELEASE

Devils, Prudential Center win Stanley Award | RELEASE

Matyas Melovsky | PROSPECT PROFILE

Trenten Bennett | PROSPECT PROFILE

Meet Big C | FEATURE 

Devils Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule | RELEASE

Devils' 2025-26 Schedule Revealed | BLOG

Devils' 2025-26 Home Opener Against Panthers | BLOG

Prospects Challenge 2025 Schedule Announced | RELEASE

Utica Signs Ryan Wheeler | RELEASE

Keefe Celebrates Brother Adam’s Achievements in Belfast | FEATURE 

Utica Signs J. Brodeur, Osipov, Strand, Van de Leest | RELEASE

Summer Musings | 10 TAKEAWAYS