Hughes Brothers, Pesce Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils will be well represented at next week's Hockey USA Olympic Orientation Camp. Forward Jack Hughes and defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce will all be in attendance in Plymouth, Michigan as part of the 44 players invited.

Jack is one of three 1st-overall picks attending camp, joining Patrick Kane (Detroit) and Auston Matthews (Toronto). Twenty-eight of the 44 players are also first-round selections, including Luke, who went fourth overall in 2021.

The group will gather in Michigan on August 26 and 27, and will not have any formal on-ice activities but serve instead as a "team-building event," per Hockey USA.