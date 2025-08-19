Hughes Brothers, Pesce Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp | BLOG

The three Devils are among the 44 players invited to next week's camp.

USA NJD Players
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils will be well represented at next week's Hockey USA Olympic Orientation Camp. Forward Jack Hughes and defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce will all be in attendance in Plymouth, Michigan as part of the 44 players invited.

Jack is one of three 1st-overall picks attending camp, joining Patrick Kane (Detroit) and Auston Matthews (Toronto). Twenty-eight of the 44 players are also first-round selections, including Luke, who went fourth overall in 2021.

The group will gather in Michigan on August 26 and 27, and will not have any formal on-ice activities but serve instead as a "team-building event," per Hockey USA.

Five Devils Named to Preliminary Olympic Rosters | BLOG 6.16.25

READ MORE

Full USA Invite List:

Goaltenders: Joey Daccord, Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman

Defensemen: Brock Faber, Adam Fox, Luke Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Noah Hanifin, Seth Jones, Jackson LaCombe, Charlie McAvoy, Ryan McDonagh, Brett Pesce, Neal Pionk, Jake Sanderson, Brady Skjei, Jaccob Slavin, Alex Vlasic, Zach Werenski

Forwards: Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield, Logan Cooley, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Conor Garland, Jake Guentzel, Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane, Clayton Keller, Matthew Knies, Chris Kreider, Dylan Larkin, Auston Matthews, J.T. Miller, Frank Nazar, Brock Nelson, Shane Pinto, Jason Robertson, Bryan Rust, Tage Thompson, Brady Tkachuk, Vincent Trocheck, Alex Tuch

