Casey Gets the Call | BLOG

Seamus Casey didn't know what to really expect of his first training camp. But he's not sure it was this.

On Saturday morning, he received a call telling him that he would be heading to Prague with the main New Jersey Devils roster, which is expected to start the season against the Buffalo Sabres.

"It’s huge, super exciting," Casey said after practice. "Camp has gone good so far, you know you always want to see your name on the roster so it’s super exciting. Just got to keep working."

Camp, for Casey, has gone better than 'good'. At just 20-years-old, fresh out of college he's starting the season with the NHL club.

“If you had to wager on it, you would have said he’d be going to Utica to start the season and gaining valuable experience down there, but we have opportunity here with the injuries that we have, and he’s performed well," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Those things meeting, we think he’s earned the right to come on the trip with us."