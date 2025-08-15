NAME: Viktor Hurtig
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (164th overall) in 2021
DIMENSIONS: 6-6, 198lbs
Viktor Hurtig | PROSPECT PROFILE
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Michigan Tech.
NCAA
35
1
4
5
NEXT SEASON: It's another year of college hockey for Hurtig as he returns to school to continue his development.
NOTE 'EM: Hurtig is a communications major at Michigan Tech.
QUOTE 'EM: Hurtig, up until he was 16 years old, played as a forward before making the switch to defense. He shared his thoughts on the process:
“I played forward until I was 16, catching up, it’s almost equal now. I’m trying to use my forward instincts still, but focusing more on learning the defensive side. They talk a lot about it here (in New Jersey) as a defensiveman, your number one priority is to keep the puck out of the net and then if you have that offensive touch, it’s always just a bonus.”
