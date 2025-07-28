NAME: Gustav Hillstrom
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (114th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-2, 176 lbs.
Gustav Hillstrom | PROSPECT PROFILE
NAME: Gustav Hillstrom
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Brynas
SHL
18
1
1
2
Brynas
SHL J-20
43
16
22
38
NEXT SEASON: Hillstrom will return to Brynas. He hopes to make the jump to the SHL. He made his pro hockey debut in 2024-25 at the age of 17, playing 18 games with Brynas.
NOTE 'EM: Hillstrom was at his uncle's wedding the day of the NHL Draft when he found out he was drafted by New Jersey.
QUOTE 'EM: On his game:
"I'm a two-way centerman that can play all kind of (situations), power play, box play, pretty reliable."