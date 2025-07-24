Devils, Prudential Center win Stanley Award | RELEASE

Award received for venue business initiative at 2025 NHL club business meetings

pru-njd-logos-1920x1080
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center won the 2025 Stanley Award for Venue Business Initiative for the Pier Club and Eastback Kitchen at the NHL Club Business Meetings presented by Ticketmaster last night in Seattle. The initiatives were created and executed in partnership with the club's hospitality partners at **Levy**. Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the National Hockey League, presented Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, with the award.

This award acknowledges the club and arena which improved the fan experience via enhancements, or new offerings in Premium, Food & Beverage, Guest Experience, or Mixed-Use Development around the arena. This marks the third time the New Jersey Devils have won a Stanley Award.

Eastback Kitchen, the recently launched official culinary and white label hospitality brand of Prudential Center, delivers world-class hospitality, ranging from concessions to premium clubs and suites. Eastback Kitchen focuses on delivering fans an elevated culinary experience inclusive of the grit, boldness and flavor of New Jersey. The Pier Club, a new premium club space which opened this past season on the second Suite Level, provides premium seating options for year-round access to New Jersey Devils home games and more than 210 world-class events at Prudential Center.

This redefined fan experience is part of a continual rollout of enhancements to further elevate Newark’s Prudential Center as a marquee destination for sports and entertainment year after year.

