NAME: Charlie Leddy
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (126th overall) in 2022
DIMENSIONS: 6-2, 188lb
Charlie Leddy | PROSPECT PROFILE
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Quinnipiac Univ.
NCAA
37
1
10
11
NEXT SEASON: Leddy will return to Quinnipiac for his senior season in NCAA hockey.
NOTE 'EM: Leddy, who spent two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program, helped the United States win a silver medal at teh World Junior Under-18 Championship in 2021-22.
QUOTE 'EM: On his success last season, highlighted by a plus-17 leading all Quinnipiac D-men:
"Having blind faith in my coaches, in my teammates there. (Head coach) Rand Pecknold emphasizes that. If you're struggling as an individual or as a team, struggling to get pucks in or gaining momentum, just listen to what they have to say. Doing it. It may not happen the first time but it will start to gradually pick up."