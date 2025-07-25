Ethan Edwards | PROSPECT PROFILE

Ethan Edwards
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NAME: Ethan Edwards
POSITION: D
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (120th overall) in 2020
DIMENSIONS: 5-10, 176lbs

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
University of Michigan
NCAA
36
5
16
21
Utica Comets
AHL
0
3
3
3

NEXT SEASON: Ethan Edwards will head into his first full season with the Utica Comets next season. Last year, Edwards spent the beginning of the year with Michigan before turning pro at the end of his NCAA season.

NOTE 'EM: Edwards once taught himself how to do a standing back flip.

QUOTE 'EM: On the last season and his first taste of professional hockey:

"Michigan, obviously, the standard was to make the tournament, so a little bit disappointed there. But the bright side was coming to Utica to finish the year there and get my professional career started. It was great. I really enjoyed my time there, I think it was really valuable for me to get a taste of what it’s like and I think it will be good to have that experience to move forward.”

Ethan Edwards speaks to the media on the second day of Devils Development Camp.

