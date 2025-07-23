Matyas Melovsky | PROSPECT PROFILE

NEXT SEASON: Will transition to pro hockey and play for Utica of the American Hockey League.

NOTE 'EM: In the 2024 World Junior Championship, Melovsky posted 11 points (1g-10A) in seven games to lead Czechia to a bronze medal. The 11 points were third-most (tied) in the tournament while his 10 assists tied for the most.

QUOTE 'EM: “Being comfortable in battles on the boards. In pro, players are bigger and stronger. I need to be able to absorb contact better.”