NAME: Matyas Melovsky
POSITION: C
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (171st overall) in 2024
DIMENSIONS: 6-1, 190lb
Matyas Melovsky | PROSPECT PROFILE
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Baie-Comeau Drakkar
QMJHL
57
26
57
83
NEXT SEASON: Will transition to pro hockey and play for Utica of the American Hockey League.
NOTE 'EM: In the 2024 World Junior Championship, Melovsky posted 11 points (1g-10A) in seven games to lead Czechia to a bronze medal. The 11 points were third-most (tied) in the tournament while his 10 assists tied for the most.
QUOTE 'EM: “Being comfortable in battles on the boards. In pro, players are bigger and stronger. I need to be able to absorb contact better.”