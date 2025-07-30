Cole Brown | PROSPECT PROFILE

NAME: Cole Brown
POSITION: LW/RW
ACQUIRED: Devils' 6th-round (164th overall) in 2023
DIMENSIONS: 6-3, 190lb

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
G
A
PTS
Brantford Bulldogs
OHL
67
33
37
70

NEXT SEASON: After four years of junior hockey, Brown heads next to the NCAA to continue his path. Brown will join the University of Notre Dame next season.

NOTE 'EM: Brown was one of 12 members of his 2024-25 OHL team to attend an NHL Development Camp this summer.

QUOTE 'EM: On heading to college hockey next season:

“I think for me and my development, that extra strength, the extra practices, less games I think I’ll get a better chance at really focusing on my craft and focusing on what I want to do. That along with the school, as well, it’s a perfect spot for me.”

Devils prospect Cole Brown speaks with NJD.tv about camp, his development and the future

