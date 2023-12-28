Back-to-Back Road Trip Ahead for Devils | NOTEBOOK

Goalie Swap

On Wednesday morning ahead of the Devils hosting the Blue Jackets goaltender Nico Daws was recalled from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. Because the NHL holiday roster freeze was still in effect, the Devils carried three goaltenders on their roster for 24 hours before sending Akira Schmid to the AHL where he will join the Comets.

"It was long, like six months was pretty dreadful," Daws said of his long recovery from hip surgery. "Coming to camp and not being able to fight for a spot, that was really tough. But I'm probably feeling the best I've ever felt, so I'm happy."

Part of the recovery from his hip surgery is the relief how he now feels in his own body and the way it should help him excel at his position.

"It's a little bit different, my body is different now than it was last season," Daws added, "I'm getting used to it, understanding that I can do more than I used to be able to, it's definitely nice. I'm starting to find more confidence in my game."