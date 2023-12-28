Back-to-Back Road Trip Ahead for Devils | NOTEBOOK

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

A two-game back-to-back road trip is on the horizon for the New Jersey Devils. Later today the team will travel to Ottawa to face the Senators on Friday night, just before visiting the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

After their thrilling overtime win yesterday, the club was on the ice for a practice session today before boarding their flight.

Check out the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Player Interviews: Daws | Lazar

Nico Daws is ready to go after hip surgery

The Workflow

There were a couple of changes during the drills today because of the absence of Ondrej Palat who took a maintenance day today. Additionally, Curtis Lazar was back at practice with his teammates, after missing yesterday's morning skate and game. Lazar had blocked a shot, that struck him on the knee, in the Devils previous game.

"I feel good, something that needed just a couple of extra days," Lazar said, "The break was good to help out, just needed one additional day. Feel good, was good to get back out with the guys and should be good to go for tomorrow."

Goalie Swap

On Wednesday morning ahead of the Devils hosting the Blue Jackets goaltender Nico Daws was recalled from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. Because the NHL holiday roster freeze was still in effect, the Devils carried three goaltenders on their roster for 24 hours before sending Akira Schmid to the AHL where he will join the Comets.

"It was long, like six months was pretty dreadful," Daws said of his long recovery from hip surgery. "Coming to camp and not being able to fight for a spot, that was really tough. But I'm probably feeling the best I've ever felt, so I'm happy."

Part of the recovery from his hip surgery is the relief how he now feels in his own body and the way it should help him excel at his position.

"It's a little bit different, my body is different now than it was last season," Daws added, "I'm getting used to it, understanding that I can do more than I used to be able to, it's definitely nice. I'm starting to find more confidence in my game."

Hear from Nico Daws following practice.

The move to bring Daws up to the NHL level and send Schmid to the AHL is also about the long-term success of both goaltenders. Schmid will get in additional reps with Utica.

