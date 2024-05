CZECHIA 7, DENMARK 4

CZE: Ondrej Palat

Czechia and Denmark combined for 11 goals, including six in the third period alone, in a wild shootout-style contest. In the end, the hometown Czechs prevailed, 7-4, at Prague Arena.

Devils forward Ondrej Palat scored a goal and added an assist in the victory for Czechia, which improved to 2-1-1-0. Palat, who also was a plus-3 with 17:03 minutes of ice time, gave Czechia a 7-4 edge with 6:52 remaining on his goal.

Denmark hung around for much of the game, even tying the contest, 3-3, five minutes into the third period. Czechia responded with three goals in a 5:14-minute span to take a 6-3 lead. Denmark pulled within two goals at 6-4 before Palat’s tally sealed the contest in his team’s favor.