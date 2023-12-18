The Carpool Parents | FEATURE

Rich McLeod called it the ‘Center of Excellence’.

“The years that the boys came through, there was just a really strong core group of families that were there,” he shared. “I think where the competition was, was just over the times where like the Hugheses had been organizing the skates and the McLeods would show up and before you know it the Stromes, and it became a free-for-all. I think that was where the competition was, having them play against each other in non-competitive settings. They got to work their magic and try things that you can’t even do in a game.”

John Bahl would build the outdoor rink on top of the swimming pool. The backyard was fenced in by greenery.

“There's still an imprint of Jack in the hedges from where Kevin hit him with a body check right into them,” Mr. Bahl laughed.

The boys had a lot of fun out there. Sometimes though, Jack may have taken it too far.

“One of the parents had a big outdoor rink, so they invited all the kids over and all the parents over, the parents stood around the campfires staying warm,” Bahl remembered, “And the kids, most of them weren't even playing hockey, they were running around just being kids. And then we went inside to warm up to have hot chocolate.

“Ellen had sent Jack with one of the other parents, and then everyone's like, ‘Oh my god, where's Jack?’,” Bahl continued, “We didn't know where he was. So, we ran all around looking for him, and there he was, outside on the rink by himself in -10 Celsius weather (14 F), he almost had frostbite on his hands. He was out there alone for an hour, just working on one shot, one after the other after the other. He must have been eight at the time.”