The Carpool Parents | FEATURE

When Luke Hughes was four years old the Hughes family packed up and moved from their home in New Hampshire to a city just outside of Toronto, Ontario called Mississauga. Father Jim had taken a job with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, and with Luke’s older brothers Jack and Quinn in tow, Jim and his wife Ellen packed up the family and moved to Canada. There, they would spend nearly 11 years, settling into a neighborhood that would completely shape the rest of their lives.
“Those weren't just informative years, they were essential years,” Jim Hughes said from the stands of Prudential Center overlooking his sons take part in practice. “Hockey, it's such a culture in Toronto, where our kids just enjoyed every moment of it.”
The ‘our kids’ reference is not just about Jim and Ellen’s boys Quinn, Jack, and Luke. It’s a list of kids that includes other familiar hockey families like the McLeods and the Bahls, all raising their young families in the Greater Toronto Area, not too far from one another.