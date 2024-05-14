Get to Know...Akira Schmid | ICEBREAKERS

Matt Loughlin: I'm spending time with Akira Schmid as we prepare to do another icebreakers segment get to know you a little bit more what you like what you don't like on and off the ice. You ready to go?

Akira Schimd: Yep.

ML: All righty, let's get to it. It doesn't necessarily have to be Netflix, it could be any one of the other streaming services, but what was your last binge?

AS: My last binge that's a good one… I haven't had a show in a while, but I’d probably say Walking Dead. It was a rewatch but it's pretty much a binge, I'd say.

ML: On a deserted island what would be the three items you would take with you?

AS: Hmm… Three items…

ML: You thought this was going to be easy! This is some deep-thinking stuff!

AS: Exactly! See, I can bring a movie or anything because then I’d have to bring a TV and then I'm kind of out of stuff… but definitely has to be some cards, a big book... Can I can I get like, a lot of books? And probably a mattress because I don't want to sleep on the floor.

ML: That's a good answer. I don't think anyone has mentioned any of those before. What's your favorite holiday?

AS: Christmas, has to be Christmas.

ML: Describe yourself in three words.

AS: I'd say quiet, calm and I'd say trustworthy.

ML: We know that you dreamt of being a hockey player at some point. But was there a job when you were a kid that like, this would be pretty cool to do. So like if not hockey? What would the dream job be?

AS: Probably a fighter pilot. That was one of my dreams when I was smaller, but it would change all the time a little bit as a kid.

ML: What are the top three items on your bucket list?

AS: Probably (going to) Bora Bora, some crazy island or something like that. Probably Australia too. Probably like China or Japan too, just see the older stuff, it's interesting.

ML: In life would you consider yourself to be a lemon or a lime?

AS: Lemon or a lime? I’d say a lemon just because I’d rather put a lemon in my drink, than lime. So, I'll go lemon.

ML: We don't have to go too deep into answers, so that's good enough! What are the three values you treasure in a friendship?

AS: Someone that’s supportive, got to be funny. And trustworthy, too.

ML: Alright, we're gonna turn our attention to music a little bit. Is there a band, if you could, that you could join? And if so, what would your role be in that band?

AS: See, I'm very bad musically. I don't have that! But band? Probably Big Time Rush. It was good show, you know, back in the day when we used to watch all the time, probably them. I don't know what I would be though.

ML: Lead singer?

AS: Give me the triangle thingy!

ML: Just so long as you're on stage and doing something. Do you create a New Year's resolution list?

AS: No, actually I don't. I mean, my girlfriend does most of the stuff and I usually just pick up things that I'm gonna do too. But, probably like 90% of people, after a week they're pretty much out the window.

ML: We get to travel to some incredible cities, it doesn't have to be an NHL city. Is there a city that is underrated in your mind that you went to and said wow, this is much better than I thought it would be?

AS: Underrated? The thing is I expect a lot from all of them. But probably I’d say, I like Seattle a lot.

ML: Great town. Who's the most famous person you met while traveling?

AS: While traveling? DJ Antoine is a DJ from Switzerland. We saw him at the airport one day, but I don't know how big he is over here!

ML: Well, he's big in your life! Would you rather get free plane tickets or free accommodations for the rest of your life?

AS: I’d say plane tickets.

ML: Would you rather speak 10 languages - I know you speak a few - or play 10 instruments?

AS: Language, that's for sure.

ML: And lastly, would you rather have every traffic light turn green, or always have the best parking spot

AS: I'm going with the green lights.