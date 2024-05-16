Halonen Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed restricted free-agent forward Brian Halonen to a two-year, two-way contract. The contract details are as follows: 2024-25: $775,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level & 2025-26: $775,000 at the NHL level and $275,000 at the AHL level. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Halonen, 25, made his NHL debut with New Jersey on February 25, 2024, against the Tampa Bay Lightning and played in two games with New Jersey while also playing in 35 contests in the AHL with Utica. The 6’0”, 205lbs. forward recorded 29 points (20g-9a) and a career-high 20 goals with Utica in 2023-24.

His 29 points were tied for seventh on Utica, while Halonen’s 20 goals ranked second. For the second consecutive season, Halonen’s nine power play goals ranked first on the team, surpassing his five from a year prior. His nine power-play goals were the most man-advantage goals with the Devils’ AHL affiliate since Nick Lappin (10) and Jacob MacDonald (11) in 2017-18 with Binghamton.

The righthanded shot has recorded 62 career points (39g-23a) in 109 career AHL games with Utica since 2021-22. Halonen played in two 2022 Calder Cup Playoff games, followed by six games during the 2023 playoffs where he recorded two points (1g-1a).

Born on November 11, 1999, New Jersey signed the Delano, MN native to an entry-level deal on March 28, 2022. Before his professional experience, Halonen played four seasons at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Michigan Tech University from 2018-19 to 2021-22. He played in 138 total games over four years of collegiate play and recorded 53 goals and 52 assists for 105 career points. He also scored 10 career game-winning goals at Michigan Tech and finished his career with a plus/minus rating of plus 35. He earned Michigan Tech's Norbert Matovich Memorial Outstanding Freshman Award in 2018-19, after he earned 21 points (12g-9a) in 35 contests. Prior to his NCAA tenure, Halonen played in parts of two seasons for the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) from 2016-17 to 2017-18. Halonen's 35 points (16g-19a) in 2017-18 ranked third on Des Moines, and his 19 assists were tied for first on the team.