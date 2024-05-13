Devils Rookies Shine at Worlds on Day 4 | WORLDS

USA (4) vs. SLOVAKIA (5 - OT)

USA: Luke Hughes

SVK: Simon Nemec

In a head-to-head battle between two Devils' rookie defensemen, neither Luke Hughes nor Simon Nemec disappointed. Both were major factors for their respective countries in the thrilling matchup won by Slovakia in overtime.

Hughes was the first to strike. At 4:48 of the second, he assisted on Matt Boldy's (MIN) goal, the first for Team USA to bring the score to 2-1 in Slovakia's favor.

Next, it was Nemec's turn. His was a goal, firing a rocket from the top of the right circle and cleanly behind goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (PIT) to give his team.

The back and forth continued between Hughes and Nemec with Hughes next tying the game with 4:22 left on a highlight reel, coast-to-coast goal wiping away the Slovak 4-1 lead and tying the game. With Hughes sending the game into overtime, his Devils counterpart would not be outdone. It was then time for Nemec, who set up the game-winning goal at 3:56 of overtime, unleashing a shot from the blueline that was re-directed mid-air by teammate Milos Kelemen to seal the victory.

The two Devils rookies showcased exactly why they are so highly touted not just by the New Jersey Devils but their national team clubs as well, both ending the night with two points a piece. Nemec played a team-high 22:57, while Hughes played 19:09 and was once again paired with Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson.

Slovakia sit second in Group B with 5 points, with 1 win and 1 overtime win, while the U.S. are fourth with four points after three games with a win, a loss and an overtime loss.