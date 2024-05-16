Nemec Sets New IIHF Record for U20 Player | BLOG

Simon Nemec is having a quite the showing at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia. The Devils rookie defenseman is cruising through the tournament with five points (1g-4a) in four games and working with a plus-2. Nemec has the highest average time on ice for Slovakia at just 20 years old with 20:17 per game and making an impact all over the ice.

But what might be even more impressive is the World Championship record that Nemec broke on Wednesday when Slovakia beat Poland 4-0.

The game was Nemec's 22nd World Championship game at just 20 years old and that set a new IIHF World Championship record. His 22 games as a U20 player at Worlds sets a new IIHF record that had stood for over 89 years. The previous record was held by Switzerland’s Ferdinand Cattini who set the record in 1935. Added to the record, Nemec is also the only U20 player in World Championship history to play in four tournaments by 20 years old.

Congrats, Nemo!