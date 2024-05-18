Hischier Has Big Day at Worlds | WORLDS

CANADA 5, FINLAND 3
CAN: Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws (DND)
Canada came from down 2-0 against the defending champion Finnish team to earn an important 5-3 victory. The Canadians slowly chipped their way toward their fifth win at the 2024 Worlds. The score favored the Finns, 2-0, after just four minutes of play before Canada’s Dylan Cozens (BUF) opened the scoring for the Canadians. Cozen's goal was the first first-period goal Finland had surrendered all tournament.
Canada, in the final six minutes of the first, tied the game up at two after Brandon Tanev's (SEA) second of the tournament.
To open the second, Jesse Puljujarvi gave the Finns a 3-2 lead and less than a minute later, Canada's Owen Power (BUF) would tie the game up for a second time, leaving the two teams tied at threes heading into the final period.
Brandon Hagel gave the Canadian squad the go-ahead goal with 8:28 remaining in the game before Devils forward Dawson Mercer added the empty-net goal, his second of the tournament with 21 seconds remaining in the game.