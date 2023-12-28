Devils Win Thriller in OT Against Blue Jackets | GAME STORY

Timo Meier scored the OT winning goal to secure the Devils two points against the Blue Jackets

CBJ NJD Web Game Story
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - The final 4:10 of regulation between the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets provided more than enough excitement for one hockey game. 

Dawson Mercer scored a 2-2 equalizing goal at 15:51, the Blue Jackets took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes later on a goal by Yegor Chinakov, and 59 seconds after Chinakov's goal.

It was then the turn of Luke Hughes, fresh off the bench with the Devils net empty, who went end-to-end for the 3-3 equalizing goal with just 2:25 left in regulation. 

"If we work and are patient, we’ve got a lot of skill on our team," Timo Meier said, "If we work and be patient, that skill is going to take over. That’s going to make the difference.”

Meier completed the Devils comeback, twice fighting back from down a goal, with a breakaway in overtime, Meier scored his fourth goal in three games, and his first OT winner as a member of the New Jersey Devils. 

"This was a really important two points,” Meier said, “I think the way we played, not great at all, we didn’t play our best game but at the end there Merc with a nice snipe and then Luke with his solo lap and unbelievable shot, we found a way to win.”

Hughes' goal was a beauty, praised by his teammates and coach alike, but for Luke post-game, he played it off casually. 

"Dawson had a big goal to tie it up and then we let one go in and at that point, you just think on the bench what can you do to tie it up and help out,” he said. 

And help out he did, as the Devils close out their 2023 home schedule with a big two points from the 4-3 overtime victory. 

Ondrej Palat had the opening goal for New Jersey, a goal scored nine seconds after he was released from the penalty box in the first period. Palat finished off a perfectly executed drop-pass from Erik Haula to even the game at one.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Devils 4, Jackets 3 (OT)
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Meier | Mercer | Luke Hughes

The Devils beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 in Newark.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Ondrej Palat's goal, just nine seconds after leaving the penalty box, was the finishing touch on an outstanding play between Dawson Mercer and Erik Haula, finished off by Palat.

Mercer used the protection of the wall to skate into the offensive zone, before cutting through the middle of the ice, splitting Adam Fantilli and Damon Severson. Mercer sent a pass to Haula in the low slot, who dropped the pass for a streaking Palat. The drop pass could not have been better executed by Haula, leaving it in the perfect spot for Palat to rip his wrist shot past Merzlikins.

CBJ@NJD: Meier scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

LOOK BACK

CBJ@NJD: Palat scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

• Power play struggles continue for New Jersey, going 0-for-3 with just five shots on the man-advantage. Lindy Ruff said after the game that there is a good chance the units will see some shuffling at the next practice as the team tries to bring a little life back to their power play. 

• With 15:56 to play, Vitek Vanecek blocked a shot up high with the Blue Jackets on the power play. Vanecek fell to the ice in discomfort where he lay for several moments before being tended to by the team trainer. After some discussion and stretching, Vanecek was able to stay and finish the game. 

“He gave me a little scare when he was down there for a second," Luke Hughes said after the game, "but I’m glad he’s okay.”

Had he not been able to go, it would have been Nico Daws taking over. He was called up earlier on Wednesday and backed up in place of Akira Schmid.  

• Damon Severson made his return to New Jersey for the first time since being traded to Columbus this past off-season. Severson spent the first 10 years of his NHL career with New Jersey playing over 600 games with the franchise.

• Colin Miller returned to the lineup for the first time since the birth of his first child, born just before Christmas.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils are off on the road two games. The first stop is Ottawa on Friday night, before visiting the Bruins in Boston. You can watch the game against the Senators on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

