Devils Win Thriller in OT Against Blue Jackets | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The final 4:10 of regulation between the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets provided more than enough excitement for one hockey game.

Dawson Mercer scored a 2-2 equalizing goal at 15:51, the Blue Jackets took a 3-2 lead less than two minutes later on a goal by Yegor Chinakov, and 59 seconds after Chinakov's goal.

It was then the turn of Luke Hughes, fresh off the bench with the Devils net empty, who went end-to-end for the 3-3 equalizing goal with just 2:25 left in regulation.

"If we work and are patient, we’ve got a lot of skill on our team," Timo Meier said, "If we work and be patient, that skill is going to take over. That’s going to make the difference.”

Meier completed the Devils comeback, twice fighting back from down a goal, with a breakaway in overtime, Meier scored his fourth goal in three games, and his first OT winner as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

"This was a really important two points,” Meier said, “I think the way we played, not great at all, we didn’t play our best game but at the end there Merc with a nice snipe and then Luke with his solo lap and unbelievable shot, we found a way to win.”

Hughes' goal was a beauty, praised by his teammates and coach alike, but for Luke post-game, he played it off casually.

"Dawson had a big goal to tie it up and then we let one go in and at that point, you just think on the bench what can you do to tie it up and help out,” he said.

And help out he did, as the Devils close out their 2023 home schedule with a big two points from the 4-3 overtime victory.

Ondrej Palat had the opening goal for New Jersey, a goal scored nine seconds after he was released from the penalty box in the first period. Palat finished off a perfectly executed drop-pass from Erik Haula to even the game at one.