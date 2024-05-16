Devils Youth Foundation Announces $1.1 Million Worth of Grants | RELEASE

The Devils Youth Foundation (DYF) provides life-changing experiences for youth in New Jersey by leveraging the power of sports, entertainment, and music. With the support of its marquee brands, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, the Foundation announced that it has issued a record number of grants, which will significantly impact the lives of nearly 58,000 youth annually throughout New Jersey. By also establishing new, multi-year grant commitments and strategic partnerships, DYF furthers its commitment to thoughtful philanthropy and building long-term strategic partnerships with community organizations throughout New Jersey.

This year, the Devils Youth Foundation proudly announced it will provide 30 grants, worth over $1.1 million, to organizations having an impact in New Jersey through community outreach programs. This grant money outlay represents a benchmark 24% increase year over year for DYF.

“We envision a world where all youth are sustainably healthy, supported, and feel empowered to pursue their dreams,” said Allison Blitzer, Chair of the Devils Youth Foundation. “Expanding the reach of the Devils Youth Foundation to unprecedented levels, both in terms of funds disbursed and beneficiaries served, broadens the spectrum of experiences and opportunities available to New Jersey's youth. Our commitment remains steadfast in surpassing previous standards and extending our collaborative network to encompass organizations driving meaningful change within our core pillars of physical and mental well-being, food and nutrition security, and inclusive access to the arts.”

The 2024-25 Grant Class is a diverse mix of returning and new partners, and the Foundation endeavors to foster innovation and collaboration within their grantee network. Each grant category has been designed to address a pressing need identified through a comprehensive assessment of our communities, particularly focusing on areas such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, and other surrounding towns.

24/25 DYF Grant Pillars include:

Physical and Mentally Healthy Kids 32% Food and Nutrition Security 26% Access to the Arts 26% Getting Kids Active and Moving 16%

The 2024-25 Grant Class includes: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties, Boys & Girls Club of Newark, Challenged Athletes Foundation, History is Power Project in partnership with the United Community Corporation and the City of Newark’s Centers of Hope, Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Coalition for Food and Health Equity, Educational Arts Team, Express Newark, FOCUS Hispanic Center for Community Development, Inc., Greater Newark Conservancy, GreenLight Newark, Hockey in New Jersey, Ironbound Community Corporation, La Casa de Don Pedro, Mentor Newark, New City Kids, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark Arts Ed Team, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark Community Street Team, Newark Day Center, Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children, Record High, Save the Music Foundation, Special Olympics of New Jersey, Trust for Public Land, United Community Corporation, United Way of Greater Newark, Urban Agriculture Cooperative and YMCA of Newark and Vicinity.

Since its inception, the Devils Youth Foundation has raised over $4 million dollars through marquee events (Champions Gala, Devils Sweep the Deck Gala, and Martin Brodeur’s “MB30” Charity Golf Invitational), on-going individual fundraising, player programs, and seasonal online auctions and merchandise sales. The funds have been distributed to over 50 organizations and have helped over 100,000 children in Newark and throughout New Jersey.