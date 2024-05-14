Canada, Mercer Avoid Epic Collapse, Beat Austria in OT | WORLDS

Team Canada saw a 6-1 lead disappear into a tie game when Austria scored five goals in the third

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv
IMAGE COURTESY of IIHF

Just one member of the New Jersey Devils was on the ice today at the World Championship, as Dawson Mercer suited up with team Canada in a matchup with Austria. The game provided all kinds of dramatics with Austria forcing overtime after once being down 6-1 to start the third.

CANADA (7 - OT) vs. AUSTRIA (6)

Dawson Mercer

Canada avoided near disaster against Austria on Tuesday. After the Canadian team built themselves a 6-1 lead, the Austrians slowly chipped away at the Canadian lead to tie the game at six with less 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Austria scored five goals in the third period to send the game to overtime, stunning the Canadian team.

With the game switching from regulation to overtime, the Canadian captain John Tavares led the way just 51 seconds into the extra time to win the game, despite a stunning third period collapse.

Devils Dawson Mercer played just 8:50 with one shot on net. Goaltender Nico Daws did not dress for the game, serving as Canada’s third goaltender.

Canada jump to first in Group B with 8 points and a perfect 3-0-0 record.

UP NEXT:

Ondrej Palat and the hometown Czechs play against Denmark at 10:20 a.m. ET. on Wednesday. While Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler and Akira Schmid are in action with Switzerland against Great Britain and Simon Nemec and Slovakia take on Poland, both games beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET.

