CANADA (7 - OT) vs. AUSTRIA (6)

Dawson Mercer

Canada avoided near disaster against Austria on Tuesday. After the Canadian team built themselves a 6-1 lead, the Austrians slowly chipped away at the Canadian lead to tie the game at six with less 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Austria scored five goals in the third period to send the game to overtime, stunning the Canadian team.

With the game switching from regulation to overtime, the Canadian captain John Tavares led the way just 51 seconds into the extra time to win the game, despite a stunning third period collapse.

Devils Dawson Mercer played just 8:50 with one shot on net. Goaltender Nico Daws did not dress for the game, serving as Canada’s third goaltender.

Canada jump to first in Group B with 8 points and a perfect 3-0-0 record.