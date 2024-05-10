Czechs, Swiss Prevail in Opening Worlds Games | WORLDS

The New Jersey Devils are well represented at this years IIHF World Championship being held in Czechia. The tournament opened Friday with six Devils players national teams kicking off the tournament.

Each day we'll have a recap of all the games your New Jersey Devils are participating in and on Day 1, Ondrej Palat, Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler and Akira Schmid came out on the winning ends of their games, while Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes each suffered defeats on Friday.

Check out below for your full Day 1 recap!