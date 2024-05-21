Devils Youth Foundation, Alumni Announce Scholarship Recipients | RELEASE

The Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program, in collaboration with New Jersey Devils Alumni, announced today the names of ten high school seniors who each received the $5,000 Scholarship Award during a reception at Prudential Center. The annual Scholarship Program recognizes local students for their unwavering dedication to community service, exemplary leadership, and outstanding academic achievements, all while honoring the enduring legacy of the New Jersey Devils Alumni and their longstanding commitment to supporting continuing education in the Garden State.

Scholarship recipients include: Bridget Grennon (Summit High School - Summit, NJ), Olivia “Liv” Barbas (East Side High School - Newark, NJ), Shannon Kincaid (Lakeland Regional High School - Wanaque, NJ), Fernanda Venuto (East Side High School - Newark, NJ), Kailin Kane (Morristown-Beard School - Morristown, NJ), Colin Rubin (Allentown High School - Allentown, NJ), Thatcher Neville (Morristown High School - Morristown, NJ), Michael Maly (Montville Township High School - Montville, NJ), Rylan Gibbons (Sparta High School - Sparta, NJ), and Zachary Groves (Pascack Hills High School - Montvale, NJ).

“Today we congratulate and celebrate the winners of the Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program in partnership with New Jersey Devils Alumni," said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. "These students embody the values fostered by the program through their commitment to sports, community engagement, and having a positive impact on others. We are honored to support their academic journey with these scholarships and their future career success.”

The Foundation’s committee of advisors consisting of Bruce Driver, Ken Daneyko, Travis Zajac, Andy Greene, Bryce Salvador, and Martin Brodeur reviewed applications and assisted the Foundation in selecting the winners. Final recipients were selected upon the following criteria: New Jersey resident/citizen of the United States, current high school senior of a New Jersey school (public or private), graduating in Spring 2024, planning to continue their education in the next school year at an accredited four-year college or university, a two-year community college, or recognized trade program, have experience in hockey and completed volunteer/community service. Applicants also provided written pieces on the impact of hockey on their life and the volunteer work they have done in their community.

The Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program in partnership with New Jersey Devils Alumni will run annually, with applications opening to New Jersey high school seniors again in the Winter of 2025. Proceeds from the organization’s annual Martin Brodeur MB30 Golf Invitational will go to support the scholarship program.