Laberge Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed forward Samuel Laberge to a one-year, two-way contract for 2024-25 worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $120,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level ($135,000 guaranteed). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Utica General Manager/New Jersey Devils Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Laberge, 27, recently completed his third season with the Comets, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) with 92 penalty minutes in 59 games. He set AHL career highs in assists, points, and penalty minutes in 2023-24. He has recorded 48 points (19g-29a) with 199 penalty minutes in 155 regular-season games with Utica since 2021-22. He’s also skated in nine Calder Cup Playoff games (1g-1a) with Utica (2022 & 2023).

Laberge signed his first NHL contract with New Jersey on November 25, 2023. He appeared in two games with New Jersey, making his NHL debut on November 30, 2023, at Philadelphia.

The 6’2”, 205lbs. forward has played 252 career games in the AHL and earned 70 points (27g-43a), as well as 350 penalty minutes. Before Utica, he played two seasons with the Texas Stars (AHL). He signed his first professional contract, an AHL deal with Texas, on July 12, 2017.

Born on April 10, 1997, the native of Châteauguay, Quebec, Laberge was nominated for the 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. Before his professional experience, Laberge played in parts of four seasons with Rimouski in the QMJHL from 2013-14 to 2016-17. He helped Rimouski capture the QMJHL’s President's Cup (now Gilles-Courteau Trophy) as the league champions in 2015 and served as team captain in 2016-17. Laberge was twice named the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year (2015-16 and 2016-17).