Hischier Sets Personal Best at Worlds | WORLDS

Hischier Worlds vs CAN
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

On Sunday at the World Championship seven members of the New Jersey Devils were in action and it was the Canadian and American players who were on the winning sides of their matchups.

Check out below for all the results from today's action in Czechia!

USA 10, KAZAKSTAN 1

USA: Luke Hughes

It was an all-around dominant effort by the United States against Kazakstan on Sunday morning. The United States scored four goals in the first and three in both the second and the third to route their opponent. Matt Boldy (2), Brady Tkachuk (3) Brock Nelson, Gavin Brindley, Luke Kunin, Kevin Hayes and Johnny Gaudreau all scored for the U.S.

Alikkhan Omirbekov scored for Kazakstan 6:57 into the third period, at which point the USA had already built a 9-0 lead.

Devils defenseman Luke Hughes helped the U.S. jump out to an early 1-0 lead, his outlet pass from the far blueline connecting diagonally through the neutral zone with Brock Nelson (NYI) before Matt Boldy (MIN) opened the scoring off Nelson’s rebound shot.

Hughes logged 19:49 of ice time, second only to Zach Werenski’s 19:57, and was plus-3 with three shots and an assist.

It was a momentous day for certain individuals on the United States roster as well, with Johnny Gaudreau (CBJ) claiming the U.S. scoring record. His five-point game moved him ahead of Patrick Kane, with 43 points. Gaudreau entered the game four points behind Kane.

He also surpassed Kane for most assists, reaching 30, to set the record for the U.S.

The United States sit second in Group B with 13 points (4-0-1-1) behind an undefeated Sweden.

CANADA 3, SWITZERLAND 2

CAN: Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws (DND)
SUI: Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Akira Schmid

The competition was fierce between Canada and Switzerland as the two teams are fighting it out (along with the inactive Czechia) for the top spot in Group A. Canada came out on top between the two nations, 3-2. With the win Canada moves ahead of Czechia for first in the group. 

The matchup featured an array of New Jersey Devils, with Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler and Akira Schmid suiting up for Switzerland while Dawson Mercer was on the ice for Canada (goaltender Nico Daws did not dress for Canada).

Hischier was the lone Devil to end up on the scoresheet, with the primary assist on Switzerland’s opening power play goal. It was the Devils captain’s 10th point of the tournament to set a new career high at the World Championships, surpassing his nine from 2019.

Swiss forward Kevin Fiala (LAK) was issued a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing, leaving the Swiss team without one of their snipers. On the ensuing Canadian power play, Dylan Cozen converted with the man-advantage putting the Canadians up 3-2. The goal stood as the game-winner as Switzerland is handed their first regulation loss of the tournament.

Hischier played 21:01 with an assist and four shots while Jonas Siegenthaler played 18:13. Akira Schmid dressed as the backup goaltender.

For Canada, Dawson Mercer didn’t factor in on the scoresheet with 11:18 of ice time and one shot on net. Nico Daws did not dress for Canada.

LATVIA 3, SLOVAKIA 2 (SO)

SVK: Simon Nemec

Slovakia and Latvia played required a shootout to settle the score on Sunday. The game was filled with quarterfinal implications for both teams. Because of Sunday’s result, Latvia will need to win in regulation against the United States on Tuesday and have Slovakia lose in regulation in their last game of the preliminary round. Any other combination of results will put Slovakia into the final playoff spot.

Nemec did not factor in on the scoresheet today and skated 21:41 for the second highest time on ice, behind only defenseman Martin Fehervary (22:17).

UP NEXT:

The Devils don’t have any players in action at Worlds on Monday. On Tuesday, May 21, Canada and Czechia face off for a big matchup that will include Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws against Ondrej Palat, while Luke Hughes and the U.S. take on Latvia. Both games are at 10:20 a.m. ET.

