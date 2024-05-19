Hischier Sets Personal Best at Worlds | WORLDS

CANADA 3, SWITZERLAND 2

CAN: Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws (DND)

SUI: Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Akira Schmid

The competition was fierce between Canada and Switzerland as the two teams are fighting it out (along with the inactive Czechia) for the top spot in Group A. Canada came out on top between the two nations, 3-2. With the win Canada moves ahead of Czechia for first in the group.

The matchup featured an array of New Jersey Devils, with Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler and Akira Schmid suiting up for Switzerland while Dawson Mercer was on the ice for Canada (goaltender Nico Daws did not dress for Canada).

Hischier was the lone Devil to end up on the scoresheet, with the primary assist on Switzerland’s opening power play goal. It was the Devils captain’s 10th point of the tournament to set a new career high at the World Championships, surpassing his nine from 2019.

Swiss forward Kevin Fiala (LAK) was issued a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing, leaving the Swiss team without one of their snipers. On the ensuing Canadian power play, Dylan Cozen converted with the man-advantage putting the Canadians up 3-2. The goal stood as the game-winner as Switzerland is handed their first regulation loss of the tournament.

Hischier played 21:01 with an assist and four shots while Jonas Siegenthaler played 18:13. Akira Schmid dressed as the backup goaltender.

For Canada, Dawson Mercer didn’t factor in on the scoresheet with 11:18 of ice time and one shot on net. Nico Daws did not dress for Canada.