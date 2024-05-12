May 12 | WORLDS RECAP

Six Devils players were in action on Sunday for three different countries

May 12 | WORLDS RECAP
By Catherine Bogart
By Catherine Bogart

SLOVAKIA (6) vs KAZAKHSTAN (2)

Simon Nemec

Slovakia rebounded from losing their first game of the tournament with a big 6-2 win over Kazakhstan. Devils defenseman Simon Nemec had two assists in the win, with the primary helper on the opening goal and the secondary assist on the fifth Slovakian goal of the contest. Nemec’s assists are his first points of the tournament. In the win, Nemec played 18:28 and had two shots on goal.

With the win, Slovakia moves into second place in Group B with three points through two games played.

DENMARK (1) vs CANADA (5)

Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws

Canada cruised to their second win of the tournament, a 5-1 victory over Denmark on Sunday.

Dawson Mercer's empty net goal with two minutes left in regulation helped the Canadiens seal the win. The goal is also the forward's first point of the tournament. Mercer remained on a line with Brandon Tanev and Jack McBain for the second straight game and his linemates assisted on his goal. The Devils forward played 12:56 and had two shots on goal. Nico Daws backed up Jordan Binnington but did not play.

Canada is first in Group A with six points through two games played.

AUSTRIA (5) vs SWITZERLAND (6)

Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Akira Schmid

Devils Captain Nico Hischier had a strong showing against Austria, with a hat trick and one assist for four total points. His offensive production helped the Swiss get back into the game in the middle frame and then get the win in the final minute of regulation. Hischier played 20:02 and had 6 shots on goal. Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler played 20:17 minutes and was -1.

Akira Schmid backed up Reto Berra and played the third period. He stopped five of the six shots he faced.

Currently, Switzerland is second in Group A with 6 points through two games played.

UP NEXT

It's Luke Hughes versus Simon Nemec as the United States and Slovakia faceoff at 10:20 a.m. ET. Then it's Switzerland vs. Czechia at 2:20 p.m. ET as Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Akira Schmid face Ondrej Palat.

