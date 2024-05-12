May 12 | WORLDS RECAP

SLOVAKIA (6) vs KAZAKHSTAN (2)

Simon Nemec

Slovakia rebounded from losing their first game of the tournament with a big 6-2 win over Kazakhstan. Devils defenseman Simon Nemec had two assists in the win, with the primary helper on the opening goal and the secondary assist on the fifth Slovakian goal of the contest. Nemec’s assists are his first points of the tournament. In the win, Nemec played 18:28 and had two shots on goal.

With the win, Slovakia moves into second place in Group B with three points through two games played.