Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

The Devils have assigned goaltender Akira Schmid to the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League. Schmid spent the first three months of the season in New Jersey with the Devils where he played 15 games, starting 13 of them. He has 5-7-1 record, is averaging 3.26 goals against, and has a .893 save percentage.

At the AHL level, Schmid has 61 games of experience and a 33-15-9 record. His career goals against average is 2.61 while he has a .909 save percentage through two seasons in the AHL.

The Comets have two more games in 2023, first hosting the Providence Bruins on Friday, Dec. 29 before the Rochester Americans come to town on Saturday, Dec. 30.