All Devils Head to Quarterfinals at Worlds | WORLDS

Preliminary play at the 2024 World Championship has come to an end and the quarterfinal matchups are set.

All seven members of the New Jersey Devils competing at the tournament are headed to the quarters which begins on Thursday.

It was Canada and Sweden who finished in the top spots of their respective groups. Canada draws Slovakia in quarterfinal play, while Sweden will take on Finland. The hometown Czechs will face the United States and the Swiss have drawn Germany.

Those matchup puts a couple of Devils in head-to-head play as the elimination rounds begin. Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws will go up against Simon Nemec, while Ondrej Palat will battle it out against Luke Hughes.

In Group A, Canada finishes first with 19 points, the Swiss finish second with 17, Czechia comes in 3rd with 16 and Finland hold the final playoff spot in fourth with 10 points.

In Group B the Swedes finished first with 21 points, USA took the two-spot with 16 points, Germany finished third wtih 15 points and Slovakia rounds out the top four with 12 points.

For all your coverage of the final day of preliminary play, check out all the scores below!