Palat, Hughes Win at Worlds on Friday | WORLDS

Two Devils played Friday at the 2024 Men's World Championship with Luke Hughes and Team USA playing Poland while Ondrej Palat and Czechia took on Austria. Read below for a recap of both games!

CZECHIA 4, AUSTRIA 0

Czechia: Ondrej Palat

Czechia picked up its third regulation win and fourth overall win in the group stage of Men’s Worlds, beating Austria, 4-0. Ondrej Kase, Dominik Kubalik, Jakob Flek, and David Tomasek scored for Czechia.

Devils forward Ondrej Palat had an assist on the fourth goal of the contest and played 16:25. He also had one shot on goal and finished +1. Palat currently has two goals and three assists for five points through five games.

With the win, the host nation has 12 points through five contests and is at the top of Group A. Up next for Czechia, a game against Great Britain at 2:20 p.m. ET on May 18.

UNITED STATES 4, POLAND 1

USA: Luke Hughes

The United States picked up three points as well with a 4-1 win over Poland. There were no goals in the first period after Poland’s initial goal was overturned for offsides. Cole Caufield paced Team USA with two goals while Michael Kesselring and Brady Tkachuk each had one tally.

Devils defenseman Luke Hughes played 18:13 and had two shots on goal. He was also +1 in Friday's game. Even though he wasn’t on the scoresheet in this game, Hughes currently has two goals and two assists through five games.

With the win, USA is second in Group B with 10 points. The Americans have tomorrow off after playing the last two days, but will play Kazakhstan on May 19 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

UP NEXT

It’s a busy day of Worlds Action with six games and seven Devils players in action. Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Akira Schmid, and Switzerland kick off the day with a game against Denmark at 6:20 a.m. ET. Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws and Canada will face Finland at 10:20 a.m. ET. Ondrej Palat and Czechia take on Great Britain at 2.20 p.m. ET. Simon Nemec rounds out the Devils play France at 2:20 p.m. ET.