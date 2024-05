CANADA (4) vs. GREAT BRITAIN (2)

Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws

Despite Great Britain opening the scoring, four straight goals by the Canadians helped them take a 4-2 win. Connor Bedard had two goals for Canada while Brandon Hagel and Michael Bunting each had one.

Dawson Mercer played 9:11 and had two shots on goal in his first game with Canada. Nico Daws backed up Joel Hofer but did not play. The Canadians had Mercer with Brandon Tanev and Jack McBain on a line against Great Britain.

Canada is fourth in Group A with three points and one game played.