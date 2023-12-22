Hughes Brothers Surprise the Next Generation | FEATURE

Jack and Luke Hughes spent an afternoon with players from Hockey in New Jersey at a Bauer sponsored event

HNJ Hughes
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

When Jack and Luke Hughes surprised a group of Hockey of New Jersey players during an open skate afternoon in November, a common phrase heard around the rink was ‘it’s a dream come true.’

For the brothers, giving back to the community is a big part of who they are. So much so, Jack and Luke spent their off-day during a busy hockey season to visit with these local hockey players.

“Hanging out and talking with these kids, I think when they see you in the flesh it means a lot more,” Jack shared about the experience. “Same way when I was a kid. If I ever met someone I idolized, I was so happy and thrilled. I think it’s just a really good reminder that you come out here, it’s so simple. It puts a smile on their face.”

“Growing the game, seeing the smiles on the kids faces, just getting to know them a bit, and talking to them,” Luke explained. “It was really cool. It puts a smile on their face, puts a smile on our face, and hopefully grows their passion and grows the game a bit.”

“Jack and Luke Hughes surprised us,” Angeles Rosario, a member of HNJ, explained. “It was super cool to meet them. I look up to Jack specifically and also getting to meet his brother (Luke) as well, it’s really huge for us. We love when they come out here and they talk to us, (get to know) us, and we get to learn more about them as well.”

Jack and Luke Hughes surprise youth hockey players

The Hughes brothers visit was part of a day sponsored by Bauer in its efforts to give back and support this New Jersey based community program.

“This was a follow up event with Bauer,” Dennis Ruppe, co-founder of Hockey in New Jersey, shared. “They came here about a year ago and wanted to know how they could help, make (our rink) a better place, make it feel more like home to our kids.”

Some of the suggestions involved hanging with Jack once again as he visited a year prior in a similar event. This time, Jack brought Luke along, and the rookie defenseman got to see the impact his older brother has.

“He walks in, he knows the kids names,” Luke described. “(The kids) see him and they know Jack. It’s pretty cool for them. I think he does a great job with it. I think that’s the type of person he is, trying to help his community.”

Both brothers are helping their community as they show the next generation of hockey players that they too could make it to the NHL.

“Seeing someone from the New Jersey Devils is going to encourage the kids here at Hockey in New Jersey to be like ‘one day I’m going to be there,’” Rosario shared. “Them being here is like, they made it, and now we can make it too.”

Luke HNJ

Bringing in the Hughes brothers wasn’t the only surprise of the afternoon. Bauer created a mural, with help from the HNJ players, to make the Ironbound Recreation Center more like home. The artwork was revealed at the end of the event.

“They came in to beautify the rink by creating a mural, “Ruppe explained. “Had all the things in it that (the players) thought would signify this rink and feel like what this community is and why this makes this their home.”

Rosario was one of the faces featured on the mural. In her final year with the program, it’s an opportunity for her to be a part of HNJ when she’s gone next year.

“It’s my last year playing hockey, I’m a senior in high school,” Rosario explained. “When they revealed it I was like ‘omg that’s me!’ Now I’m forever going to be a part of this. It’s very emotional because it’s my last year but I’m still going to feel a part of being here and being on the team.”

