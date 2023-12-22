Hughes Brothers Surprise the Next Generation | FEATURE

When Jack and Luke Hughes surprised a group of Hockey of New Jersey players during an open skate afternoon in November, a common phrase heard around the rink was ‘it’s a dream come true.’

For the brothers, giving back to the community is a big part of who they are. So much so, Jack and Luke spent their off-day during a busy hockey season to visit with these local hockey players.

“Hanging out and talking with these kids, I think when they see you in the flesh it means a lot more,” Jack shared about the experience. “Same way when I was a kid. If I ever met someone I idolized, I was so happy and thrilled. I think it’s just a really good reminder that you come out here, it’s so simple. It puts a smile on their face.”

“Growing the game, seeing the smiles on the kids faces, just getting to know them a bit, and talking to them,” Luke explained. “It was really cool. It puts a smile on their face, puts a smile on our face, and hopefully grows their passion and grows the game a bit.”

“Jack and Luke Hughes surprised us,” Angeles Rosario, a member of HNJ, explained. “It was super cool to meet them. I look up to Jack specifically and also getting to meet his brother (Luke) as well, it’s really huge for us. We love when they come out here and they talk to us, (get to know) us, and we get to learn more about them as well.”