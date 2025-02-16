4 Nations Faceoff | BOSTON NOTEBOOK

4 Nations has shifted from one great hockey city to another. The Montreal half of the tournament wrapped up Saturday night and all four teams traveled to Boston to continue this best-on-best tournament. Sweden and the United States did not practice but held media availabilities on Sunday. Both teams will hold a morning skate Monday. Finland, who plays the early game tomorrow, held practice at TD Garden.

Going into the final round robin games on Monday, USA Hockey is the only team with a ticket booked to Thursday's Championship game. Depending on different scenarios and outcomes tomorrow, the Devils could have two players facing off in the final game. For now, it's just Team USA and Devils Alternate Captain Jack Hughes.

USA Hockey enters this half of the tournament with a more favorable crowd. Hughes discussed what he's expecting when he is a part of the "home team" in Boston.

"We were just in Montreal and it was a pretty hostile environment," Hughes shared. "So we're pumped to have (the crowd) on our side now. I know when we come in here (during the NHL season) it's a pretty great building. Should be a lot of fun to have these guys on our side and a lot of USA flags, that's super exciting."

Hughes is one of the youngest players on Team USA and is learning from veteran American players. He discussed what he's absorbed and what he could bring to his game from this experience.

"It is cool to see guys that I follow (from) around the league, that are great players, and I see them up close in the locker room," Hughes explained. "(To) see how they are during the game and the way they prepare for games. I like what I do (to prepare) but you're always learning and it's good to see what guys are doing, so it's been good for that."

Below is tomorrow's schedule!

Upcoming Schedule - Feb. 17: