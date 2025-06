The New Jersey Devils Development Camp will run from June 30 to July 2, 2025 as the club gets a look at some of the youngest members of the organization.

The camp, run by the team's development staff, is headlined by Meghan Duggan, the Director of Player Development, who will keep a watchful eye on the prospects this week.

Fresh off of joining the Devils organization on Saturday, several 2025 draft picks will be in attendance, including both second-round selections, Conrad Fondrk and Ben Kevan.