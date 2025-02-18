After Representing His Country, Bratt is Excited for Devils | FEATURE

It’s not every day a team enters a game knowing that no matter the result, they can’t advance forward in a tournament. However, for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, that was their reality. A Canada regulation win earlier in the day locked up the final spot in Thursday’s Championship game. For Devils forward Jesper Bratt and Sweden, that didn’t matter. Even before the puck dropped in the earlier game, the focus was always control what you can control and use this game to build the culture of the team.

“Our focus is still to build this kind of team environment and this culture around our team,” Bratt explained pregame. “That we can build on it for future tournaments like World Championships, the Olympics, and the future World Cup. It’s a lot bigger picture than just winning this game for us. It’s about setting standards for each other. Then, next time when we come in and we play together, we know what it is.”

Sweden did just that. Two first period goals, a strong goaltending performance, and team dedication led to Sweden beating USA 2-1. Bratt and his teammates finished the best-on-best tournament on a high note. The Devils forward scored the game winning goal, received Player of the Game honors, and had the ability to represent his country at the senior level for only the second time in his career.

“It’s super special,” Bratt explained about his experience. “In my career in Jersey, the biggest accomplishment that I have there so far is beating the Rangers in Game 7 which was super cool. This is definitely up there (with) being the coolest thing, especially with how proud you are to be representing your country, best on best, that hasn’t happened in a lot of year. So this is something very special and I’ll always remember this.”

4 Nations also provided Bratt the rare experience of playing against his Devils teammates, including his linemate Jack Hughes. Bratt was excited to face Hughes pre-game and following he shared what it was like to face Hughes and his skill.

“You definitely realize that, especially when he has the puck on the power play,” Bratt said about Hughes’ skill and game. “There was a couple times that I was having a tough time with him skating around with the puck on the power play when I was on the penalty kill.”