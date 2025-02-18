After Representing His Country, Bratt is Excited for Devils | FEATURE

Bratt returns to the Devils for their final push after helping Sweden build their culture on and off the ice

BrattFeature

It’s not every day a team enters a game knowing that no matter the result, they can’t advance forward in a tournament. However, for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, that was their reality. A Canada regulation win earlier in the day locked up the final spot in Thursday’s Championship game. For Devils forward Jesper Bratt and Sweden, that didn’t matter. Even before the puck dropped in the earlier game, the focus was always control what you can control and use this game to build the culture of the team.

“Our focus is still to build this kind of team environment and this culture around our team,” Bratt explained pregame. “That we can build on it for future tournaments like World Championships, the Olympics, and the future World Cup. It’s a lot bigger picture than just winning this game for us. It’s about setting standards for each other. Then, next time when we come in and we play together, we know what it is.”

Sweden did just that. Two first period goals, a strong goaltending performance, and team dedication led to Sweden beating USA 2-1. Bratt and his teammates finished the best-on-best tournament on a high note. The Devils forward scored the game winning goal, received Player of the Game honors, and had the ability to represent his country at the senior level for only the second time in his career.

“It’s super special,” Bratt explained about his experience. “In my career in Jersey, the biggest accomplishment that I have there so far is beating the Rangers in Game 7 which was super cool. This is definitely up there (with) being the coolest thing, especially with how proud you are to be representing your country, best on best, that hasn’t happened in a lot of year. So this is something very special and I’ll always remember this.”

4 Nations also provided Bratt the rare experience of playing against his Devils teammates, including his linemate Jack Hughes. Bratt was excited to face Hughes pre-game and following he shared what it was like to face Hughes and his skill.

“You definitely realize that, especially when he has the puck on the power play,” Bratt said about Hughes’ skill and game. “There was a couple times that I was having a tough time with him skating around with the puck on the power play when I was on the penalty kill.”

BrattvJack

Bratt’s lone hit of the tournament was against Hughes, something he ‘had to take advantage of’ since both are expecting to be on the same side of the ice much more than not in future years. Although they were competitors in the tournament, the ‘peanut butter and jelly’ duo chatted during the tournament and watched each other play.

“I watched all the games and especially me and Jack spoke a lot,” Bratt shared Monday morning. “We had a lot of conversations about how the games are, the pace of the game, and the time and space.”

Hughes wasn’t the only teammate Bratt talked with during the tournament. Fellow countryman and Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom was originally named to Sweden’s team; however, an injury sidelined Markstrom from the tournament. He sent his support from New Jersey to Bratt and Sweden throughout.

“We definitely talked to him,” Bratt said about Markstrom. “He definitely sent us his support from home, he was being a great support for us. Obviously we really missed him here, and we would love to have him with us in a group, but it seems like he’s doing well and he’s getting ready.”

Now that his tournament is over, Bratt is shifting back into NHL club mode. The Devils have 25 games left in the regular season and are pushing to finish the last quarter of the season strong. Although he hoped his team would make the Championship game, Bratt is excited to reunite with his teammates in New Jersey.

“First of all, (I’m excited to) see the guys again,” Bratt explained. “We’re such a tight group there and with the Devils, it’s always great to come back from a little break from each other to see everyone. We got a really fun stretch of hockey in front of us right now so I’m pumped for that and I’m excited to really get to work with the guys again.”

Playing for his country at 4 Nations has allowed Bratt to play some meaningful hockey in February. He now returns to his NHL club team looking to do the same this spring.

