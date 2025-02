Practice Info: Markstrom Appearance

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom (knee, IR) joined the Devils for the opening session of practice. He only took part in the early portion, but that was all according to his scheduled rehab plan. Another step in the process as he works to return.

Forward Chase Stillman and defenseman Seamus Casey joined the team on the ice for practice. They were recalled yesterday but didn't practice due to travel issues from Utica.

4 Nations Face-Off participant forwards Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula were held off the ice. With an off day Thursday, likely they'll be back for Friday's practice.