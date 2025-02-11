Hughes Helps Usher in New USA Hockey Future | FEATURE

Hughes looking forward to playing with Matthews, Guentzel as Team USA kicks off 4 Nations tournament

Jack Feature 4 Nations
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The future has arrived for USA Hockey.

As players and fans patiently waited for the return of best-on-best hockey, USA Hockey had been cultivating some of the game's biggest stars. The list keeps getting longer each year and Devils star forward Jack Hughes is certainly among them. On Day 1 of practice with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Hughes swapped over to the wing to play practice alongside Auston Matthews and Jake Guentzel. Just that line alone has the talent to turn a game on its head. Let alone the entire make up of Team USA.

This is a new generation of USA best-on-best hockey.

“Today is Day 1 of this tournament but you’re hoping it’s kind of like Day 1 for a new future for USA Hockey," Hughes said on Monday. "No one has played in the Olympics in 10 years, I think this is a fresh start, a lot of new faces and some high-end players at this tournament that have never played in the Olympics. With next year coming, I think it’s a really exciting start for us. This tournament is just the start for us and something we’d like to play really well in and win.”

USA Hockey has developed some of the biggest stars in the current NHL game, whether it's Jack and Quinn Hughes, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers, American hockey players are leaving their mark on the game at a fast and furious pace.

They're also a close-knit group.

There's a common thread among many of Team USA's roster players. Many of them, Hughes included, developed into their stardom through the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). All but six players spent at least some time within the program en route to the NHL. At this 4 Nations tournament, the next generation of great USA talent, already making their mark on the NHL stage, will look to make a statement internationally, wearing their home countries crest.

"There's a lot of 96's, 97's have a couple of guys," Hughes said. "Ninety-nines have a couple of guys, the older ones. Like we (the 2006's) want to be represented. I know we're still young, we're only 23, but I think we had a great team there. And it's cool that I get to share that experience with (Matt) Boldy. Maybe with the Olympic team coming up, maybe a couple more guys from our team will be there, who knows."

For now, the focus is on the 4 Nations tournament, and it all starts on Thursday against Finland for Team USA.

Hughes will begin the nation's quest alongside one of the greatest American goal scorers, Auston Matthews. When Hughes was announced as part of the roster and was asked which player he hoped he'd be able to play with, Matthews was his quick answer. And the captain of Team USA has long served as a source of inspiration for Hughes.

“Obviously followed him through the program and saw what he did," Hughes said. "He was a guy that, when I was coming up, the program worked for him, works for a lot of guys. Worked for him, worked (Patrick) Kane, they all went first overall, and when I was 15, I was saying the same thing. If it works for them, be a great spot for me and now you look at the roster and there’s all these great players that have come through the program. It just shows if you’re an American born player that’s where you want to be.”

This American roster touches all different age groups that have made their way through the program in one way or another, and it's that

For us, the different development path, I think 15, 16 guys have gone through the program. It’s kind of that USA hockey brotherhood. I feel like guys go through the program and have a lot of the same experiences, running with the same people. You look at the 97’s, 96’s on our team, all those guys were with each other when they were 15,16, I think everyone knows everyone and a lot of guys come from the same place.

Skating alongside Matthews is also where a lot of player, regardless of nationality, would love to be when they put their skates on. It's an opportunity Hughes relishes.

"I feel like I haven’t really played with a shooter like that, probably in my life," he said. "He’s one of the best of the best when it comes to goal scoring. It should be fun to play with him, and we’ll see how it goes. We’ve got to find out way early on. I’m excited.”

Jack shares his thoughts on lining up with Matthews and Guentzel at 4 Nations practice

And as much as Hughes is excited to play with Matthews, the feeling is mutual.

"He's one of my favorite players to watch play," Matthews said of his new linemate, Hughes. "So playing with him has been great. He's so shifty, so dynamic and he sees the ice very well. He's constantly attacking and making plays. Just an easy guy to play with. I think in the two practices that we've had so far, it's pretty evident to see his skill level and what he brings to the table. I'm just excited for the opportunity to continue."

Guentzel, who makes up the trio, agrees.

"He's just really skilled with the puck," Guentzel said of Hughes. "An unbelievable skater, can make a ton of plays. So when you're playing against him, you've got to stay above him as much as possible, but being on the same side now, it's going to be nice to get some of those passes. I can't wait to play the games."

But when it comes down to it, no matter who Hughes is playing with he just wants to be on the ice and be himself. It is, after all, what has taken him this far and gotten him to the point where he's one of the United States' biggest and brightest young stars.

“I want to play my game, first of all,” Hughes said. “I can’t be just trying to be mister passive guy and whatnot because then that threat is gone. But I’ve just got to find the in between of playing my game and finding Jake and finding Matthews, two great players. Should be a lot of fun.”

More News

4 Nations Face-Off | MONTREAL NOTEBOOK

3 Devils Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Head into Break on High Note | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Canadiens 0

Devils Practice Before Final Game Ahead of Break | NOTEBOOK

Caufield Dishes on Hughes Brothers | FEATURE

Devils 'Sweep the Deck Gala' Raises Record $2 Million | RELEASE

Vegas Strikes Gold with Win at Jersey | GAME STORY

Hischier Resumes Skating | BLOG

Hischier to IR, Nemec Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

Black Girl Hockey Club Wants You to Get Uncomfortable | FEATURE

From Draft Logistics to Packing Tape, Lipscomb Does it All for Devils | FEATURE

Siegenthaler Leaves Game in Pittsburgh with Injury | INJURY REPORT

Devils Pull Out Win in Shootout Vs. Penguins | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils Beat Pens in Shootout

Haula Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Host Black History Celebration | RELEASE

Devils Practice in Pittsburgh | NOTEBOOK