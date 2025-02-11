Hughes Helps Usher in New USA Hockey Future | FEATURE

The future has arrived for USA Hockey.

As players and fans patiently waited for the return of best-on-best hockey, USA Hockey had been cultivating some of the game's biggest stars. The list keeps getting longer each year and Devils star forward Jack Hughes is certainly among them. On Day 1 of practice with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Hughes swapped over to the wing to play practice alongside Auston Matthews and Jake Guentzel. Just that line alone has the talent to turn a game on its head. Let alone the entire make up of Team USA.

This is a new generation of USA best-on-best hockey.

“Today is Day 1 of this tournament but you’re hoping it’s kind of like Day 1 for a new future for USA Hockey," Hughes said on Monday. "No one has played in the Olympics in 10 years, I think this is a fresh start, a lot of new faces and some high-end players at this tournament that have never played in the Olympics. With next year coming, I think it’s a really exciting start for us. This tournament is just the start for us and something we’d like to play really well in and win.”

USA Hockey has developed some of the biggest stars in the current NHL game, whether it's Jack and Quinn Hughes, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers, American hockey players are leaving their mark on the game at a fast and furious pace.

They're also a close-knit group.

There's a common thread among many of Team USA's roster players. Many of them, Hughes included, developed into their stardom through the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). All but six players spent at least some time within the program en route to the NHL. At this 4 Nations tournament, the next generation of great USA talent, already making their mark on the NHL stage, will look to make a statement internationally, wearing their home countries crest.

"There's a lot of 96's, 97's have a couple of guys," Hughes said. "Ninety-nines have a couple of guys, the older ones. Like we (the 2006's) want to be represented. I know we're still young, we're only 23, but I think we had a great team there. And it's cool that I get to share that experience with (Matt) Boldy. Maybe with the Olympic team coming up, maybe a couple more guys from our team will be there, who knows."

For now, the focus is on the 4 Nations tournament, and it all starts on Thursday against Finland for Team USA.

Hughes will begin the nation's quest alongside one of the greatest American goal scorers, Auston Matthews. When Hughes was announced as part of the roster and was asked which player he hoped he'd be able to play with, Matthews was his quick answer. And the captain of Team USA has long served as a source of inspiration for Hughes.

“Obviously followed him through the program and saw what he did," Hughes said. "He was a guy that, when I was coming up, the program worked for him, works for a lot of guys. Worked for him, worked (Patrick) Kane, they all went first overall, and when I was 15, I was saying the same thing. If it works for them, be a great spot for me and now you look at the roster and there’s all these great players that have come through the program. It just shows if you’re an American born player that’s where you want to be.”

This American roster touches all different age groups that have made their way through the program in one way or another, and it's that

For us, the different development path, I think 15, 16 guys have gone through the program. It’s kind of that USA hockey brotherhood. I feel like guys go through the program and have a lot of the same experiences, running with the same people. You look at the 97’s, 96’s on our team, all those guys were with each other when they were 15,16, I think everyone knows everyone and a lot of guys come from the same place.

Skating alongside Matthews is also where a lot of player, regardless of nationality, would love to be when they put their skates on. It's an opportunity Hughes relishes.

"I feel like I haven’t really played with a shooter like that, probably in my life," he said. "He’s one of the best of the best when it comes to goal scoring. It should be fun to play with him, and we’ll see how it goes. We’ve got to find out way early on. I’m excited.”