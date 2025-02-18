Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Nico's Return

Devils captain Nico Hischier practiced with the club for the first time since suffering an oblique injury Jan. 25 at Montreal following a cross check from the Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki.

“I got a weird cross check. It was something with my oblique,” he said. “I feel better now. I had a great break and it feels good to be back out there with the guys.

“Still have a few days to get into it. It should be fine.”

Hischier is eyeing a return to action – he’s missed the past six games for his team – when the Devils host Dallas Saturday.

“That’s the plan. I still have a few days, but I felt pretty good out there,” Hischier said.

While the target is Saturday, it isn’t set in stone either.

“I wouldn’t say he’s cleared at this point,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “This was his first day back going. Doctors will play a role in it, he’ll get assessed. He knows how his body feels. He didn’t seem in any discomfort today. I suspect he’ll be ready to go.”