Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Practice Info
Devils captain Nico Hischier joined his teammates for Tuesday's practice session. It's his first time on the ice with the group since being injured Jan. 25 at Montreal.
Absent from the skate were 4 Nations participants Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula.
Also absent were goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, both of whom were placed on Injured Reserve.
"Siegenthaler had a procedure over the break," Keefe said. "That'll keep him out for a bit. We're get him evaluated in the next 2-3 weeks and have a greater idea of what his recovery is going to look like."
The Devils announced this morning the recall of four players from Utica: forward Chase Stillman, defensemen Seamus Casey and Simon Nemec and goalie Tyler Brennan. Nemec and Brennan joined the team for practice while Stillman and Casey were missing due to travel complications coming from Utica.
For Brennan, the team is giving him some reps while Nico Daws recovers from an illness. His status will be a day-by-day situation.
Overall, Tuesday's practice was just getting the players slowly back into the groove.
"I really liked our practice today in terms of the energy, execution and pace for guys who haven’t been on the ice. That’s what I wanted to see," Keefe said. "Today’s practice was more of a primer for us to ramp it back up to have a good, hard practice tomorrow. It’s great to be back."