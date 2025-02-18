Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

By Sam Kasan
The Devils are practicing Tuesday late afternoon at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center. It is the first practice with the team since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. For the latest on the 4 Nations tournament click here.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Nico's Return

Devils captain Nico Hischier practiced with the club for the first time since suffering an oblique injury Jan. 25 at Montreal following a cross check from the Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki.

“I got a weird cross check. It was something with my oblique,” he said. “I feel better now. I had a great break and it feels good to be back out there with the guys.

“Still have a few days to get into it. It should be fine.”

Hischier is eyeing a return to action – he’s missed the past six games for his team – when the Devils host Dallas Saturday.

“That’s the plan. I still have a few days, but I felt pretty good out there,” Hischier said.

While the target is Saturday, it isn’t set in stone either.

“I wouldn’t say he’s cleared at this point,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “This was his first day back going. Doctors will play a role in it, he’ll get assessed. He knows how his body feels. He didn’t seem in any discomfort today. I suspect he’ll be ready to go.”

Hischier talks to the media after his first practice post-injury

Practice Info

Devils captain Nico Hischier joined his teammates for Tuesday's practice session. It's his first time on the ice with the group since being injured Jan. 25 at Montreal.

Absent from the skate were 4 Nations participants Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula.

Also absent were goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, both of whom were placed on Injured Reserve.

"Siegenthaler had a procedure over the break," Keefe said. "That'll keep him out for a bit. We're get him evaluated in the next 2-3 weeks and have a greater idea of what his recovery is going to look like."

The Devils announced this morning the recall of four players from Utica: forward Chase Stillman, defensemen Seamus Casey and Simon Nemec and goalie Tyler Brennan. Nemec and Brennan joined the team for practice while Stillman and Casey were missing due to travel complications coming from Utica.

For Brennan, the team is giving him some reps while Nico Daws recovers from an illness. His status will be a day-by-day situation.

Overall, Tuesday's practice was just getting the players slowly back into the groove.

"I really liked our practice today in terms of the energy, execution and pace for guys who haven’t been on the ice. That’s what I wanted to see," Keefe said. "Today’s practice was more of a primer for us to ramp it back up to have a good, hard practice tomorrow. It’s great to be back."

4 Nations Fans

The Devils, like the rest of the hockey work have been tuning into the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament when they have some time.

“Great hockey. The games I’ve seen is pretty high speed, physicality, everything hockey can offer,” Hischier said. “I followed it a bit and our guys too.”

“It’s been excellent. I’ve watched like a lot of others more so as a fan and observers,” Keefe said. “I spent lots of time with family and chasing my kids around, going to different hockey tournament, so catching what I can and enjoy8ing it. Enjoy talking about it with friends and such.

“The players have really put on a show in terms of their ability and the skill level. But the intensity and competitiveness has been great to watch. Our players have represented themselves pretty well. Everybody will be excited for Thursday night’s finale.”

Bratt and Haula will rejoin the team shortly and their status for Wednesday’s or Friday’s practice is to be determined.

“We’ll talk it through with them. We’ll be off on Thursday,” Keefe said. “It will be more about what they need and how they’re feeling. We expect to have them back fully in practice for Friday. We’re see where they’re at prior to that.”

Keefe speaks to the media following practice

Break It Down

During the 4 Nations, many of the players and coaches took some time to get away last week. Many went to sunnier areas for some rest and recovery.

“Lots of family time. Enough time to unwind and clear your head and be excited to get back on the ice today,” Keefe said. “It was a good break. Guys look like they got lots of good color and worked on their tans.”

“Not just in the hockey world, but the working world as well,” Hischier said of the importance of a break. “Getting out of your environment a bit, relax and having that mental break is huge. Everybody needs it and that’s what we did.”

He Said It:

Hischier on possibly playing in the 2026 Olympics: "It’s something I would love to experience in my career. Represent your country and for me, Milano is two hours away from where I grew up. It would be special for sure. It’s far away. It’s something that is in my head but I’m not focusing too much on that."

