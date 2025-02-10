4 Nations Face-Off | MONTREAL NOTEBOOK

Jack Hughes 4 Nations

The 4 Nations Face-Off is taking place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. The Devils have three players taking part in the tournament: Jack Hughes (USA), Jesper Bratt (Sweden) and Erik Haula (Finland).

It will be Jack Hughes who kicks things off for the Devils today at 4 Nations. He and team USA will be on the ice at 12 p.m. before Jesper Bratt and the Swedes skate at 1:45 p.m., followed by Erik Haula and Finland at 3:15 p.m.

Stay tuned right here for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from every game and practice throughout the week in Montreal.

Feb. 10 Coverage

Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Devils Now: Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Coming Soon!


Feb. 10 Practice Info

Team USA

Jack Hughes was the first of the Devils players to hit the ice for a practice session in Brossard, Quebec.

With an abundance of talent, some players will have to play out of their natural positions, and that's exactly where Jack Hughes was slotted on this first day.

Hughes moved from center, where he plays with the Devils, to the wing to skate alongside Auston Matthews (Toronto) and Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay).

Here is how Team USA lined up at practice:

Connor-Eichel-M.Tkachuk
Guentzel-Matthews-Hughes
B.Tkachuk-Miller-Boldy
Nelson-Trocheck-Larkin/Kreider

Slavin-Fox
Werenski-McAvoy
Hanifin-Faber
Sanderson

