4 Nations Face-Off | MONTREAL NOTEBOOK

The 4 Nations Face-Off is taking place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. The Devils have three players taking part in the tournament: Jack Hughes (USA), Jesper Bratt (Sweden) and Erik Haula (Finland).

It will be Jack Hughes who kicks things off for the Devils today at 4 Nations. He and team USA will be on the ice at 12 p.m. before Jesper Bratt and the Swedes skate at 1:45 p.m., followed by Erik Haula and Finland at 3:15 p.m.

