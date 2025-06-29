Fitting the Mold | FEATURE 

There's always one thing at the top of mind as NHL Draft day arrives and the Devils prepare to make their picks.

It’s always ‘best player available’. But with a caveat of sorts.

‘Best New Jersey Devil available,’ perhaps, is the better way to look at it.

The foundation of the NHL Draft for the Devils brass begins right there.

“You need hockey sense and you need to compete,” Chief Scout Mark Dennehy explained. “At the end of the day, this is a competition, so a desire to win, a hatred to lose. But there needs to be a skillset and also the ability to play fast. When you think of the Devils, you think of Jack Hughes, you think of Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischer and Luke Hughes.

“These guys play fast,” he continued. “So you need to be able to play fast, there needs to be a skillset, but you can have that—if you're not willing to compete or you hate to lose, you're gonna have a tough time making hay in our locker room.”

And then there were the wise words of Devils Executive Vice President Martin Brodeur.

“At our midterm meetings, Marty Brodeur talked about something that kind of really resonated with the whole group, about, are you a hockey player and how willing are you to fight through whatever you need to fight through to be a player?,” Dennehy shared.

And it’s clear, with the Devils top two picks in particular in 2025, those words and that question asked rhetorically by Brodeur, resonated, starting with the player who sat atop their draft board with their first selection was on the clock.

In the second round, 50th overall, the Devils selected Conrad Fondrk, a forward from the United States Development Program, who is committed to playing at B.U. next season.

“Conrad Fondrk is a first round talent,” Dennehy said. “Talking with someone that's involved with the national program, they talked about, you know, if you were to pick him in the second round, you're gonna get potentially the steal of the draft. He can shoot it, he sees the ice, but there's limited viewings because of injuries.”

Fondrk broke his fibula in March in a game against Wisconsin. But that did not deter the Devils.

“He's a young man,” Dennehy added. “those types of things heal, and his ceiling as an all-around player, he’s really a dynamic producer, was worth the risk. We took a little flyer there, but it wasn't because of ability; it was more about viewings and injuries.”