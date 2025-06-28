Devils Add 2-Way Power Forward in Moe | FEATURE

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Mason Moe is Minnesota through and through.
The native of Eden Prairie grew up watching and attending the University of Minnesota Gophers hockey and football games. And Moe came up through the state’s hockey programs, from bantam to Minnesota high school hockey and now, fittingly, next year he’ll be a member of the Gophers hockey club.
“I kind of grew up going to the University of Minnesota hockey and football games,” he said. “A lot of family went there as well, so it was kind of always a dream to go there as a kid. I have the opportunity to go there for school, and I’m looking forward to playing there in the fall. So yeah, super grateful.”
And down the line, perhaps Moe will take his talents to Jersey after he was selected by the club in the third round (90th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, held in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, on Saturday afternoon.
“A lot of excitement and built-up emotion, obviously,” Moe said via Zoom of being picked by the Devils. “A little bit of relief, just hearing your name called is a super exciting, surreal feeling.”