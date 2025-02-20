Devils Host Jersey Rocks Night Presented by Prudential Financial | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Jersey Rocks Night presented by Prudential Financial on February 22, 2025, when they face off against the Dallas Stars for a 6:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The Devils will embrace the music of New Jersey with several live musical performances and celebrate the 150th anniversary of long-standing partner Prudential. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded “Jersey” hat courtesy of Newark-based Prudential.

The Devils will host Prudential employees to share in the celebration of Jersey’s music scene and Prudential’s milestone anniversary by participating in multiple game elements, including the National Anthem, musical performances, Hero Among Us recognition, and more. Performances by the New Jersey-based bands Have Mercy! and Royals will take place during pregame (in-bowl) and during both intermissions. Fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets to a selection of upcoming concerts and events at Prudential Center during multiple in-game music-themed contests.

“Prudential is pleased to celebrate our 150th anniversary with the New Jersey Devils, a long-time partner who shares in our commitment to supporting communities across New Jersey,” said Richard Parkinson, Chief Brand Officer at Prudential. “As two cornerstone institutions for the state and our home city of Newark, we are proud to collaborate and highlight the vibrant music scene from across New Jersey.”

As part of Prudential’s commitment to help individuals plan for their financial futures and live better lives, longer, the “Flash Forward” AI photo activation will be available for fans on the main concourse. This technology will enable fans to see their future selves through AI-generated images created based upon how they envision their retirement years. Prudential will also have a Block Party activation on the main concourse featuring sweet treats, fan milestones and a stage for Have Mercy! performance.

Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on a Devils-customized Fender electric guitar and drum head, both signed by players of the 2024-25 roster. All proceeds from the auction, running from Saturday, February 22 to Saturday, March 1, will benefit Braven, a non-profit empowering underrepresented students with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks necessary to transition from college to strong first jobs. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.