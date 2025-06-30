Yegorov Smiling Like a Butcher's Dog | FEATURE

Attending an elite university was part of Yegorov’s long-term plan when he came to North America in 2023 at the age of 17. The St. Petersburg, Russia native hoped success on the ice would lead to success in the classroom.

“For me, it was important to get a good education,” he said. “My parents told me that if I played hockey well, I could potentially come over to North America, get a great education. I’m at BU, a very good school. That was the primary goal.

“But trying to be in North America as fast as possible, as soon as possible to start climbing that ladder. I want to be an NHLer one day. So being in North America and adjusting to this style, to this speed, is very important too.”

Yegorov was the top ranked North American goaltender in the 2024 NHL Draft by Central Scouting. The Devils traded up to grab him with the 49th-overall pick in the second round.

This week he is attending his first development camp with his club, skating on the Devils practice rink and dressing in the club’s NHL locker room.

“It’s great. So many people, even Marty (Brodeur), are here. They all work with us,” Yegorov said. “We get so much attention. So much attention to detail on the ice and off the ice. It’s so important. We’re getting to know what our future looks like. It’s great to be in this locker room.

“Hopefully these are my future teammates. It’s great to build those connections.”

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound netminder has the size and skill. He has all the tools to excel at the position at the highest level.

“I’m athletic. It’s my biggest strength,” he said. “As I grow up, I try to be more patient, more present. That’s my priority, to use my size but at the same time be very athletic and use my reflexes. Just try to stop the puck.”

Yegorov is also working to improve his stick work and overall consistency.

“It’s very important for me to work on my stick in terms of technical skills,” he said. “Stick handling, getting better at being present and having better hands. The most important thing is getting a better mindset and being consistent all the time. Not having ups and downs I think for goalies is the most important thing. That’s my ultimate goal, to be as consistent as possible. It’s very important at the NHL level.”

Yegorov will return to Boston University next season. And he’ll bring with him what he learns this week at development, as well as, of course, his smile.