Yegorov Smiling Like a Butcher's Dog | FEATURE

If there is one distinguishable trait of Devils goaltending prospect Mikhail Yegorov, it’s his smile.
Whether it’s hiding under his mask on the ice or fully exposed in the locker room, Yegorov sports an ear-to-ear wide grin that rarely leaves his face. He brought his infectious smile, which he said he inherited from his mother, to Newark this week for the Devils’ annual Development Camp.
“I’m just trying to enjoy life,” he said, with a smile of course. “This place is the best place that I can be right now.”
Yegorov, 19, had a lot to smile about last season. After starting the year with Omaha of the USHL, he joined Boston University in late January. He made an immediate impact with the Terriers.
Yegorov helped BU win the Beanpot after making 43 saves in a 4-1 win against then No. 1-ranked Boston College in the title game. "Big Mike" - as he's affectionately called by his BU teammates - finished the year going 11-6-1 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. Yegorov’s play catapulted Boston University to the NCAA national title game, falling 6-2 to Western Michigan.
“It was a big step for me. It was not planned,” he said of going to BU last year. “My plan was to stay in the USHL for the whole year. It was a transition for me. It went well. The team and coaches were very supportive. It was great to start working and getting my feet wet right away. I was lucky enough to start playing, getting time, getting wins.”