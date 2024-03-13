Coyotes Fall to Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday

Arizona wraps up 3-game road trip in Detroit on Thursday

GettyImages-2071905532
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

ST. PAUL, MINN -- Nick Bjugstad scored and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, and Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who won their second consecutive game. Marc-André Fleury made 21 saves to earn his 15th win of the season.

Recap: Coyotes at Wild 3.12.24

Arizona finished the season series 1-3-0 against Minnesota.

The Coyotes were within a goal until the Wild scored two empty-net goals to essentially put the game out of reach. Arizona finished with 14 hits and 15 blocked shots, compared to Minnesota's nine hits and 10 blocked shots.

"I think we played a hard checking game," head coach André Tourigny said. "We kept them on the outside a lot, blocked a lot of shots, and played good in front of our net. I think Veggie was solid, as well. We did a lot of good stuff defensively."

Kaprizov opened the scoring at 6:29 of the first period, firing a wrister through a screen that beat Vejmelka blocker side. It was the former Calder Trophy winner’s 32nd goal of the season, and 71st point.

"Breaking pucks out, we weren't putting pucks behind them," Michael Carcone said. "They played a good game, and they took it to us tonight."

Bjugstad tied it up at 8:08 of the second period, snapping a shot from the right faceoff dot far side past Fleury.

Hartman restored Minnesota’s lead with a power-play goal late in the middle frame, finishing a pass from Kaprizov in close past Vejmelka.

Kaprizov and Foligno added empty-net goals to ice the game with just over two minutes to play in the third period.

"We can't rely on our goalies like that much every night, and it seems like some nights that's the theme," Carcone said. "We have to get away from that and start playing some good hockey."

The Coyotes wrap up their three-game road trip against the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and available for audio streaming on the Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Sports, and NHL apps.

