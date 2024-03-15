Coyotes Close Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

Bjugstad and Keller finish with 2 points each, Coyotes play again on Sunday in Tempe

By Patrick Brown
DETROIT -- *The Arizona Coyotes were firing on all cylinders in the Motor City.

Logan Cooley, Michael Carcone, Nick Bjugstad, and Clayton Keller scored, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves, as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 at Little Caesar’s Arena on Thursday.

The Coyotes won the season series 2-0-0, outscoring Detroit 8-1 in the process. Bjugstad and Keller each finished with a goal and an assist in a game that Arizona never trailed.

"Mentally we came in prepared to do our individual job and we followed the structure, and physically we worked tonight," Bjugstad said. "That was an all-around game for everybody."

Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings, who lost their seventh straight game. Alex Lyon made 23 saves in the defeat.

The Coyotes struck first on the penalty kill at 5:10 of the first period after Cooley took a pass from Dylan Guenther, chipped it past the defense, and backhanded it past Lyon. It was the 19-year-old's first career shorthanded goal, and he now has 12 goals and 19 assists 67 games into his rookie season.

Guenther has nine goals and 10 assists in 30 games, and the two have shown strong chemistry early in their careers.

"I think they played really good," head coach André Tourigny said of Guenther and Cooley. "They had speed, they scored a big goal on the PK to get us going, but they have really good sticks defensively, too."

Raymond tied the game with a power-play goal at 18:00 of the first period, one-timing a pass from the left circle past Ingram. That would ultimately be the only goal he allowed all night, though, en route to his 19th win of the season.

Arizona finished 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, overcoming a number of penalties in the first half of the game.

"It's been the story of our year as far as penalties taken," Bjugstad said. "We've taken a lot, and the penalty kill, usually special teams will win it for you. They had a lot early, and I thought we did a pretty good job of shutting their big guns down, and Ingy made big stops, too."

Carcone gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead 8:36 into the second period, redirecting Alex Kerfoot’s shot from the point, and Bjugstad made it 3-1 at 10:02 of the third after he took a pass from Nick Schmaltz in front of the net and slipped it past Lyon.

Keller iced it with an empty-net goal at 16:56, his 26th of the season, sweeping the season series away from a team still in the Eastern Conference's Wild Card hunt.

"I'm really proud of them," Tourigny said. "The way they managed the game, the way we started the game, the way we managed the puck, our line changes. We put pucks at the net and we got a big goal on a tip.

"Those kind of things in those kinds of games are very important."

The Coyotes return home for a matinee on Saturday, hosting the New Jersey Devils before hitting the road again for Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

