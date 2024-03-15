Coyotes Close Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

STATS

DETROIT -- *The Arizona Coyotes were firing on all cylinders in the Motor City.

Logan Cooley, Michael Carcone, Nick Bjugstad, and Clayton Keller scored, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves, as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 at Little Caesar’s Arena on Thursday.

The Coyotes won the season series 2-0-0, outscoring Detroit 8-1 in the process. Bjugstad and Keller each finished with a goal and an assist in a game that Arizona never trailed.

"Mentally we came in prepared to do our individual job and we followed the structure, and physically we worked tonight," Bjugstad said. "That was an all-around game for everybody."