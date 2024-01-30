Yotes Notes: First Half Wrap and Keller's All-Star Weekend

Clayton Keller will represent the Coyotes for the third consecutive season

YotesNotes
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes’ first half of the season is in the books.

Their 49 points after 48 games are the most since the 2019-20 season, when they had 55 while making a push to the NHL’s First Round following the COVID play-in round. That mark has only been matched by three other Coyotes teams in the last 10 years: 2013-14 (55 points, finished two points out of the Wild Card race), 2015-16 (53 points, finished nine points out of the Wild Card race), and the aforementioned 2019-20 season.

That should give Coyotes fans ample reason to be optimistic about the team’s on-ice performance, especially considering the year-over-year improvement under head coach André Tourigny, who took the helm prior to the 2021-22 season.

Under the tutelage of Tourigny and his staff, Clayton Keller has earned an All-Star nod for three consecutive seasons (and four overall), goalie Connor Ingram has developed into one of the top netminders in the NHL (tied for NHL lead with five shutouts, eighth in wins at 17, 10th in save percentage at .926, and first overall star for week-ending Dec. 3), and the team’s young core continues to progress at an impressive clip, with several stars putting together career-best seasons over the past few years.

Keller is set to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star game on Saturday, which will be televised on ABC and ESPN+. Stay tuned to arizonacoyotes.com for plenty of coverage from Toronto leading up to the game itself.

On to the show!

The Week in Review

Wednesday, Jan. 24 | at Florida | 6-2 Loss
The Coyotes trailed 6-0 early in the third period, but refused to just roll over, as both Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley found the back of the net in the final frame. Guenther has thrived since making his season debut on Jan. 7, recording three goals and four assists in 11 total games. Cooley, meanwhile, has a point in each of his last four games, notching two goals and two assists over that span. 

Thursday, Jan. 25 at Tampa Bay | 6-3 Loss
Keller scored midway through the first period to tie the game 1-1, but the Bolts rolled off four unanswered between the end of the first and midway through the second to take a commanding 5-1 lead. As it did in the previous game, Arizona continued to play hard, with goals from Sean Durzi and Lawson Crouse to ultimately end the game 6-3.

Saturday, Jan. 27 | at Carolina | 3-1 Loss
Cooley scored again to give Arizona a 1-0 lead, but the Hurricanes scored two late goals in the game’s final 30 seconds to break a 1-1 tie and ultimately skate away with the win. The finish spoiled a sparkling performance from Ingram, who made 36 saves, and sent the Coyotes into the All-Star break having dropped three consecutive games.

The Desert Dogs resume play on Thursday, Feb. 8, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 pm MST. They’ll then hit the road for two games at Nashville and Philadelphia before returning home to host the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, respectively.

Down on the Farm

Tucson Roadrunners (25-13-1-1, 2nd Place, Pacific Division)
- 1-1-0-0 Last Week
- Jan. 26 vs. Ontario Reign, 5-1 Loss
- Jan. 27 vs. Ontario Reign, 5-4 Win

The Roadrunners have the highest points percentage in the Pacific Division at .650, which also marks the third-best in the entire league and split their most recent series against Ontario this past weekend. Tucson continues to play elite hockey under coach Steve Potvin and his staff despite losing a number of its top performers to the NHL, including points leader Dylan Guenther and key defenseman Victor Söderström.

Goalie Matthew Villalta has been a huge reason for the team’s success, leading the AHL in wins (20), while posting the 14th-best save percentage (.912) and 18th-best goals-against average (2.61).

Team Leaders
• Points: Doan (27)
• Goals: Doan (16)
• Assists: Kirkland, Räty, Szuber (14)
• GAA: Villalta (2.61)
• SV%: Villalta (.912)

Prospect Prospectus: Miko Matikka

Age
20
Draft
2022, 67th Overall
League
NCAA
Team
University of Denver Pioneers
Games
24
Goals-Assists
14-7
Last 5 Games
2-1

Matikka has continued to play well following a solid prospect development camp with the Coyotes over the summer, helping Denver to a league-best 5.00 goals-for per game. The Finland native ranks seventh on the Pioneers with 21 points in 25 games, while his 14 goals are tied for second-most on the team.

The Sweet Spot

Jan. 27: Logan Cooley opens the scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes, assisted by Dylan Guenther.

Bear’s Necessities

"I really think the guys fought hard, and they worked really hard, and I'm proud of the way they showed up, the way they battled during that game." – André Tourigny following Arizona’s 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

What to Watch For

Thursday, Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Thursday, 4 pm MST
The All-Star weekend kicks off in Toronto with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, when player captains and alternate captains, alongside celebrity captains, select their respective teams for Saturday’s festivities. The teams are as follows:

- Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Justin Bieber
- Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Tate McRae
- Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Will Arnett
- Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Michal Bublé

Tune in to see who Keller will be playing with, and against, during Saturday’s game, as the draft will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Friday, Feb. 2, NHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Draft Kings Sports Book, 5 pm MST
Keller will not be participating in this year’s skills competition, as the league has changed the format to highlight 12 NHL All-Stars competing for $1 million. Events include fastest skater, hardest shot, stick handling, one-timers, passing challenge, accuracy shooting, one-on-one against a goalie (goalies can earn a $100,000 prize), and an obstacle course, where the points are doubled.

The event will feature eight rounds, with the top six advancing to the final obstacle course for the grand finale. It will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 3, NHL All-Star Game, 1 pm MST
The main event, the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, will take center stage on Saturday. Keller is set to make his third consecutive appearance, and fourth overall, skating alongside the best hockey players in the world.

Four teams of 11 skaters (picked by the aforementioned captains) will compete 3-on-3, and the game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.

Related Content

Coyotes Claim Adam Ružička off Waivers

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16

Keller Selected to Represent Coyotes at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Face Hurricanes in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Coyotes Fall to Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Coyotes Claim Adam Ružička off Waivers

Preview: Coyotes Face Lightning in Tampa on Thursday

Coyotes Fall to Panthers in Florida on Wednesday

Coyotes kick off 3-game road trip against Panthers on Wednesday

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Penguins on Monday

Keller Scores Twice, Coyotes Top Predators in Saturday Matinee

Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee

Valley Sports Leaders Collaborate to Elevate Sports Business in Arizona

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Canucks on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday

Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday