Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Sunday may have been a rainy day in The Valley, but spirits at Mountain America Stadium were brighter than ever.
The Arizona Coyotes hosted the fourth annual Skatin’ For Leighton presented by Phoenix Children’s last Sunday, raising money to support girls’ hockey in the state while honoring the life and legacy of Leighton Accardo, who tragically passed away in November 2020 following a courageous battle against cancer at just nine years old.
The Arizona community, including Coyotes hockey players, showed out in force to skate, walk, and run around the stadium, raising $30,000 for the Leighton Accardo Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to girls interested in playing hockey in Arizona.
Donations will continue to be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 28, allowing the community additional time to support the sport’s exponential growth and interest throughout Arizona.
“It’s so meaningful that we get to remember Leighton and everything she represented,” said Lyndsey Fry, Arizona Kachinas President, Coyotes Club Ambassador, and radio color analyst. “The fact that we continue to raise money for the Leighton Accardo Scholarship Fund, which helps young girls who have financial barriers play hockey -- the sport that Leighton loved – makes it all the more meaningful.”