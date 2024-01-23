Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday

Fry held the inaugural event in February 2021 by skating 96 miles across the state in an effort to raise money for the same cause. Three years later it has turned into a celebration of Accardo’s life, who touched the hearts of the Coyotes’ organization during her courageous battle, and she was ultimately inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in April 2021.

Her parents, Carly and Jeremy, continue to maintain close ties to the team and the Arizona community, and said Sunday’s event is a reminder of how The Valley reciprocates that respect and admiration while keeping the memory of Leighton ever-present.

“It means a ton that Leighton is still being remembered and celebrated; It’s really special for us,” Carly said. “To see all aspects of her life come together to celebrate her: her baseball friends, her hockey friends, her school friends, and kids she met at the hospital, she would just love it, and she would be the life of the party.”

Jeremy agreed.

“It tugs at our heart strings a lot,” he said. “We always get nervous in the weeks leading up to it, but props to the Coyotes who take this under control and let us just enjoy the process. Obviously as parents we’re worried that the turnout isn’t going to be great, and the things that Leighton cared about won’t be celebrated as much as we would like, but every year it continues to get better.

“For this to benefit something that meant so much to Leighton, especially with her not getting to fulfill her dreams of playing sports at an elite level, for us to raise money to allow other girls to chase those dreams, it means a lot to us and it definitely would mean a lot to Leighton if she were here today.”