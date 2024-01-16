Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 16, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- Arizona Coyotes fans can ‘Hop on the Wagon’ and enjoy the best possible options as new season ticketholders for the 2024-25 season starting on Tuesday, January 16. New members will receive the best available pricing and top consideration on seat locations, ticket flexibility and priority for 2023-24 playoff games as they relish in Mullett Magic during Coyotes home games at Mullett Arena. Memberships start at $75 and include multiple plans to choose from based on personal preference.

Coyotes fans can join the 2024-25 Season Ticket Membership Priority List or call 480-563-PUCK to secure their 2024-25 Membership today. Coyotes Members will enjoy numerous benefits including being entered into 30 days of prizes ranging from autographed Coyotes jerseys to the chance to win a trip to the 2024 NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas in June by securing their Membership from January 16th to February 15th.

“We are seeing a high demand for season tickets from fans who want to watch an ascending team in the Arizona Coyotes, and enjoy the excitement of Mullett Magic,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “We are making an impact both on the ice and in the community and it is reflected in the continually increasing loyalty of our fans.”

Existing Arizona Coyotes season ticketholders will also receive their 2024-25 Season Membership Renewal information on Tuesday, January 16.